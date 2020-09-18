How to spoof your location for Pokémon GO on Android

While every one of our best VPN picks can make regular websites think you're in a different location by using regional servers, many can’t spoof your GPS location. While using different servers is great for accessing Netflix and blocked content, apps like Pokémon GO that are allowed to access your location can still see exactly where you are.

In fact, only one VPN service on the market can currently also give you a spoofed GPS location, and surprisingly it’s also the best cheap VPN available – Surfshark. Available for just $2.49 a month, Surfshark offers massive value for money, and this Pokémon GO GPS spoofing feature is another string to its bow.

Although this feature is currently only available on Android devices, Surfshark has a dedicated GPS spoofing feature that can trick Pokémon GO into thinking you're somewhere you're not. That means you'll be able to access different Pokémon, Pokéstops, and gyms.

If you're in a rural area or just want some variety, you're bound to be tempted to see what other users elsewhere can access. So, here we’ll run down step by step how to activate GPS spoofing with a VPN (Surfshark and others) for Pokémon GO, and then give you some more ideas on how to make use of it.

How to spoof your Pokémon GO location with Surfshark

• First of all, you’ll need to sign up to Surfshark. Install the Android app, and accept the permissions Surfshark asks for.

• Then, you’ll need to go to the ‘About Phone’ section in Settings.

• Tap ‘Build Number’ seven times to enter Developer Mode.

• Go back to Settings, and tap ‘Developer Options’, which may be at the end of menu.

• Turn on ‘Mock Locations App’ – it may be called ‘Allow Mock Locations’ – and select Surfshark as your mock location app.

• Download and install the Mock Mock Locations module – some apps won’t function if Mock Locations is turned on, so this module hides the setting from them.

• Then all you need to do is open Surfshark and select a location – it’ll spoof your location automatically to match the server you’re connected to. Make sure you do this before opening any app you're trying to trick.

Please note: There have been reports of users also having to install the BlueStacks emulator to access Pokémon GO. This is due to the fact that on some devices the System Location must be changed as well. If you struggle with these steps without an emulator, try again when using BlueStacks.

Can I spoof my location with different VPNs?

Yes, you can – although you’ll have to install a separate GPS spoofing app.

So, for example, if you want to use our top-rated VPN ExpressVPN (head over to the site to learn more), you’ll need to download a GPS spoofing app – there’s one called ‘Fake GPS Location’ in the app store.

Then, after following the steps above, when you enter Mock Locations App in Developer Options you can just select your chosen spoofing app.

To get it working, you should open your VPN and connect a server first, then open your GPS app and set your location to near your VPN server, and then open the app you want to trick – in that specific order.

Why else would I want to spoof my GPS location?

One of the most popular reasons for this is to spoof your location on Pokémon GO. Players in certain areas may not have access to the variety of Pokémon they’d like, and those living in rural areas are especially disadvantaged.

There are a number of GPS spoofing apps available on the Google Play Store, but just using a spoofed location with Pokémon GO will mean the game will detect that your location doesn’t match your IP address. The game’s not afraid of banning people using this technique, so you need to be careful.

Thankfully, Surfshark’s world-class VPN service combined with its ‘mock GPS’ system works well. You’ll be able to set the app up to spoof your GPS location to match the IP address of the VPN server you’re using. That way, you won’t be detected and you can catch all the Pokémon, conquer all the gyms and visit all the Pokéstops you like, wherever you are.

You might also be concerned that even if you’re using a VPN, apps like Messenger and Google Maps can tell where you are even when you might not want them to. By spoofing your GPS location you can send them on a wild goose chase until you really want to use a location service.

Dating apps like Grindr, Tinder, Bumble and more are entirely based around knowing your location and matching you with others who are near to you. Depending on how you feel about this, you might want to occasionally hide your location from the app. There have been well-documented cases of dating app insecurities, so you might want to protect yourself from that, too.

Which VPNs are best for spoofing GPS?

