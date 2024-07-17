These 7 best Prime Day TV deals still available — save up to $1,300 now

Amazon Prime Day is here and to celebrate the discount craze we’ve wrangled together the top picks across all of the ongoing TV deals to bring you the very best savings on home entertainment.

In search of a valiant new QLED TV or, better still, a Mini-LED display? There's several steep discounts on both Hisense and TCL sets, like this 65-inch Hisense U6 Mini-LED TV for just $499 or the massive 85-inch TCL Q65 QLED for $899.

Many of the best TV deals today see savings of 40% off MSRP. That's some big savings that you don't want to miss — and with less than 24 hours remaining on sale prices, they're going to disappear sooner rather than later.

Beyond the bountiful TV deals around, there's a lot to get excited about in the throes of Prime Day, but you'll have to act fast as these deals won't stay low for long. Prime Day is set to conclude by July 18, so nab all of your Crocks discounts and Sony XM5 deals before they're gone.

Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $229 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Hisense 50" U6HF 4K TV: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon

The Hisense U6H is an affordable Fire TV that offers top level performance. In our Hisense U6H review, we called it a stellar value and a budget TV that exceeds expectations. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, full array local dimming, and built-in Google Assistant support/Alexa compatibility.

Hisense 65” U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $499 @ Amazon

The Hisense U6 is the cheapest Mini-LED TV we’ve seen so far. The TV sports 200 local dimming zones and Hisense claims the TV will reach up to 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.

TCL 85" QLED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $899 @ Amazon

Looking to score an 85-inch TV on Prime Day without paying more than $1,000? The TCL Q65 is exactly the deal you've been waiting for. It's a new mid-range TV for 2024 that goes huge on screen size without skimping on screen technology. It has a 120Hz native panel with TCL's Game Accelerator tech, and it supports both Dolby Vision and Atmos for a cinematic presentation. This is the definitive best 85-inch TV deal we're going to get on Prime Day.

Samsung 75” QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $2,997 now $1,697 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration.

LG 77" C3 4K OLED TV: was $3,499 now $1,996 A Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. However, note the newer LG C4 OLED is now available, albeit it a higher price point.