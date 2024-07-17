Listen up! The epic Sony WH-1000XM5s are 25% off right now for Prime Day — our best headphones of 2024 so far

When it comes to headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 offer the best all-round experience you can get in 2024. That's why they're top of our best headphones guide and you'll frequently hear Tom's Guide team members gush over them.

Even better, Prime Day has sliced a massive 25% off the price, bringing them down to just $298 at Amazon right now. We're deep into the second 24 hours of Prime Day now, so there's no telling how long this deal will stick around for. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for this product, but considering it's one of our favorite pairs of noise-cancelling headphones, it's still worth it.

It's nice to see the savings are also there for U.K. buyers who can grab the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for £216 at Amazon, a discount of 31% that's very worthwhile.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £315 now £216 @ Amazon

The WH-1000XM5 are a great pair of headphones whichever side of the Atlantic you live on. And the good news is this Prime Day deal is replicated in the U.K. so British audio fans can take advantage and save some pennies.

Sony's noise-cancelling headphones go from strength to strength and although the design was changed up dramatically for the WH-1000XM5s, the end result can't be denied — there's a reason they're our top pick. These headphones offer awesome sound quality, top-notch ANC and great battery life.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we praised these headphones' performance in almost every category. The XM5s produced strong, balanced sound with impressive levels of detail. And the noise cancellation is on par with the best we've tested — our reviewer heard barely any outside sound while wearing them.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones also boast incredible battery life. They last as much as 30 hours with ANC, or up to 40 hours with ANC off. This smashes the battery life of the Bose 700 at 20 hours.

If you're struggling to decide on your next pair of headphones — or you just need to upgrade — the Sony WH-1000XM5 offer a really solid choice. They're pretty much a no-brainer purchase with this extra discount for Prime Day, although if you want some more recommendations, check out our Prime Day hub with a few more headphone deal suggestions.