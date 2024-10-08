I recommend the LG C4 OLED more than any other TV — and now it's one of the best Prime Day deals at $700 off

Having been testing and reviewing TVs for over ten years, I've come to accept my role as "official TV recommender" for my friends and family. Without fail, there's always one TV that I recommend more than any other when a sales event like Prime Day rolls around. This year, it's the 55-inch LG C4 OLED, on sale for just $1,296 at Amazon.

Is it the most affordable OLED on the market? No, but it's also nowhere near the priciest, either. Plus, when the LG C4 first hit shelves earlier this year, it was priced as high as $1,999, so you're looking at a Prime Day-powered savings of around $700. Not bad for one of the best TVs of the year.

LG 55" C4 OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The 55-inch LG C4 OLED is one of the best all-around TVs you can buy right now, especially once you factor in its price relative to higher-end TVs. It offers a stunning picture and an array of features for gaming and beyond, all wrapped up in an elegant, wafer-thin design.

What makes it one of the best TVs of the year, and why do I keep recommending it to everyone who will listen? As you'll see in our LG C4 OLED review, this mid-range OLED delivers an incredible experience regardless of what you're watching. Being an OLED TV, the C4's picture is anchored by self-lit pixels — one of the hallmarks of the technology.

The C4 makes everything you throw at it look fantastic, but 4K, HDR content — be it movies, streaming shows, or the newest games — look especially fantastic.

Self-lit pixels make for perfect, inky black levels. With perfect black levels comes incredible contrast. One look at the TV and the display tech's advantages become abundantly clear. The C4 makes everything you throw at it look fantastic, but 4K, HDR content — be it movies, streaming shows, or the newest games — look especially fantastic. A/V enthusiasts will love LG's Filmmaker mode for out-of-the-box accuracy, as well as the C4's inclusion of Dolby Vision, an essential HDR format.

Gamers are going to love the fact that the LG C4 arrives with pretty much every available gaming feature you can shake a stick at, including ALLM, VRR, and AMD FreeSync. All four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs can support 4K games at 120Hz, and if you want to use the LG C4 as a monitor, it can support 4K PC games at up to 144Hz.

It's a great pick for shoppers hunting for a jaw-droppingly good TV that still costs an order of magnitude less than the priciest TVs on the market. It's a great pick for cinephiles and casual viewers, too. Gamers walk away winners, too.

Now that I'm done explaining why the C4 is one of my most-recommended TVs of the year, I must do my due diligence and remind you that there's no guarantee this Prime Day deal makes it to Thursday — or even tomorrow morning, for that matter. And be sure to check out our Prime Day deals live blog for more savings.