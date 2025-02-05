Forget OLED TVs — this laser projector beams a 300-inch image with 5,000 lumens of brightness

Optoma just put Hisense and Epson on high alert following the announcement of its Optoma UHZ68LV 4K laser projector, one that can hit an eye-searing 5,000 lumens on up 300-inch of screen real estate. That's bonkers — but it comes at a price.

The projector brand announced the new set at Information Systems Europe (ISE) 2025 in Barcelona, showcasing the projector's promise despite a nearly $5,000 asking price. Unlike other notable entries among the best projectors that use triple-lasers, like the Hisense C2 Ultra and the JMGO N1 Ultra, the Optoma UHZ68LV runs a dual-laser system. Even OLED TVs should be worried about this projector.

You can expect all the necessities one would need for superior picture performance in TV shows and movies, wrangling both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support with Dolby Atmos surround sound for immersive audio fans. It’ll put OLEDs to sleep even as TVs get bigger thanks to its 300-inch screen size, making it one of the largest screens available for projectors. Optoma also says the UHZ68LV projector boasts 90% of the DCI-P3 gamut, which means you can expect gorgeous, vibrant colors in HDR with minimal degradation from ambient lighting.

Optoma is launching the device today at a meteoric price of £3,999, which translates to around $4,981 in the US. It will give Hisense, Epson, and more a run for their money upon its official launch later this year.

The pinnacle of far-throw projection

(Image credit: Optoma)

Thanks to its built-in ISF calibration, the Optoma UHZ68LV ensures you have the most optimized picture at all times. It's also set to be super bright with a purported 5,000 lumens of brightness — though, it's important to note that Optoma has yet to confirm if this is ISO or ANSI lumens, which proves a major difference.

But if channeling the sun wasn't enough, it also helps to have a contrast ratio that can hit 3,200,00:1 on a color accuracy that purportedly covers 90% of the DCI-P3 gamut. Although that contrast doesn't compete with OLED TVs, there's not a single OLED TV in existence that has a 300-inch screen size.

Though Optoma has remained tight-lip on official specs, a German retailer highlighted some of the Optoma UHZ68LV's more exciting specifications, like one port for HDMI 2.1 and HDMI 2.0, as well as a 240Hz ultra-fast picture mode. It's also set to have a 1.6x Zoom with lens shift on a 360-degree projection, which makes set up an absolute breeze.

Optoma claims the UHZ68LV projector's light source is rated up to 30,000 hours. It launches officially today at a starting £3,999, which sits just under $5,000 for US buyers. It's a valiant new entry in the projector market that will have extensive competition from the likes of Epson, Hisense, and more this year.