Forget iPad mini 7 — the iPad mini 6 just crashed to all-time low price

The iPad mini has been a longstanding favorite of mine for years but I've always acknowledged that, like most Apple products, it comes with a high price tag. But when it comes to the best iPads its an obvious portable solution for any Apple user wishing they had one of the best foldable phones.

But right now, the iPad mini 6 is down to $379 at Amazon which is the lowest price I've seen for this tablet and helps take care of that aforementioned high price tag. During Prime Day, we saw the iPad mini 6 fall by $100 from its $499 full price, but this is an even sweeter deal.

iPad mini 6: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon

The 2021 iPad mini sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, TouchID support and USB-C connectivity. It also supports the Apple Pencil 2 and offers the same thin bezels and elegant design as the iPad Air and iPad Pro, making it low-key one of the cheapest tablets around. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy | $389 @ Walmart

Why has the iPad mini 6 hit its lowest price? The elephant in the room is, of course, the heavily rumored iPad mini 7 that could potentially be revealed at Apple's "Glowtime" event on September 9.

Frankly, it's to be expected. The iPad mini 6 is three years old at this point and it's overdue an upgrade. If only to correct things like the feeble 64GB base level storage which, unfortunately, is what you get with this deal.

But wait just a second! Those reasons for not buying the iPad mini 6 are only relevant if having the latest and greatest model is important to you. If you're just in need of a capable small tablet with all the benefits of Apple's iPadOS then the iPad mini 6 definitely has you covered.

Check out our comprehensive iPad mini 6 review for the full breakdown, but rest assured this device is portable (at just 0.7 pounds) and powerful thanks to the A15 Bionic chip. You get the Apple ecosystem and App Store and even if you just want a small device for enjoying the best Netflix shows, the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2266 x 1488 pixels) makes videos and images look great.

While it's not exactly made for productivity, there's nothing to stop you connecting a Bluetooth keyboard (I recommend the Logitech Keys-To-Go 2) and mouse to turn it into a pint-sized workstation.

And of course, if you buy it today you'll be able to use it to watch the Apple Glowtime event. Here's all the things I'm expecting to see from Apple on September 9.