YETI is knocking 20% off holiday gift sets — 3 beverage bundles I’d shop now
Bundle up for the holidays with these YETI deals
Finding the perfect holiday gift isn't always an easy task — but fortunately, YETI is here to make the search simpler. YETI products are known for their durability and premium quality, and right now, they're having a rare sale on holiday gift sets that include everything from wine tumblers to cocktail shakers.
Bundle up for the holidays with YETI's easy-to-gift barware sets, which just so happen to be 20% off right now. Below, I've listed my favorite bundles from the sale. In order to get the full discount, be sure to add all three items from your bundle of choice to your shopping cart, and watch 20% magically disappear from the final price. It's a holiday miracle!
P.S there's also tons of color options to choose from, so feel free to swap out the colors in your set before check out. (For more holiday savings, check out our guide to early Black Friday deals).
YETI deals
The Shake Things Up Set: was $100 now $80 @ YETI
This holiday set is perfect for shaking up a cocktail in the backcountry, basecamp or your backyard. It features two stackable lowballs and a cocktail shaker with an easy press lid, so you can bring your beverages on the go. Add all three items to your cart for 20% off.
The Wine Country Set: was $120 now $96 @ YETI
Let the good times flow with this Rambler wine set that comes with two wine tumblers and a wine chiller. The set is durable enough to withstand any condition and sized to fit nearly any wine or champagne bottle. You'll be able to take your perfectly-chilled, favorite glass of wine where stemmed glassware can't go. Add all three items to your cart for 20% off.
The Bring The Party Set: was $200 now $160 @ YETI
Spread some cheer at your next holiday party or happy hour with this bar set that features a hefty beverage bucket and two wine tumblers. The bucket also includes a lid so you can transport your beverages and ice without worrying about spills. Add all three items to your cart for 20% off.
