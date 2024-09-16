We found the perfect Lululemon alternative brand on Amazon — 7 deals I’d shop now from $23

Finding yoga and athletic wear that is both high-quality and affordable is no easy task. Many brands promise that perfect blend of style, comfort and durability, but typically come with a hefty price tag. That's where CRZ YOGA comes into play.

Often compared to Lululemon based on the brand's premium quality, style and fit, CRZ YOGA is an Amazon storefront that is gaining popularity in the fitness world — and they just so happen to be having a fall sale as we speak. The already budget-friendly yoga and athletic apparel is now 15% off on Amazon.

As someone who owns a few athletic tops and leggings from the brand, I definitely recommend taking advantage of these savings. In fact, I've already added the Thermal Fleece Lined Leggings to my shopping cart for just $25! Here are the rest of my favorite CRZ YOGA deals on Amazon.

CRZ YOGA deals

CRZ YOGA Pima Cotton Long Sleeve Workout Shirt (Women's): was $28 now $23 @ Amazon

Designed for low impact work outs or daily wear, this loose and casual long sleeve shirt matches perfectly with high-waisted shorts or leggings and will be a staple in your closet this fall. The comfortable top is made with ultra soft pima cotton that allows your skin to breathe freely.

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Y Back Sports Bra (Women's): was $28 now $23 @ Amazon

Created with yoga in mind, this sports bra is part of the Butterluxe collection and is made with extremely soft and ultra stretchy material. It provides light support and includes removable pads. Thanks to its racerback design, it can be worn alone or layered under another top.

CRZ YOGA Thermal Fleece Lined Leggings (Women's): was $30 now $25 @ Amazon

Gear up for the cold weather with these fleece-lined leggings that are ultra cozy and will keep out the cold. They feature four-way stretch, moderate compression and will trap heat in, so you can continue your active lifestyle even as the temperature drops.

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Matte Faux Leather Leggings (Women's): was $32 now $27 @ Amazon

From working out to running around town, you'll be moving in style when wearing this faux leather leggings. The casual leggings are stretchy and breathable, providing an elevated look and comfortable feel wherever you sport them.

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Long Sleeve Workout Shirt (Women's): was $36 now $30 @ Amazon

Throw on this cute long sleeve when heading to your next work out for extra comfort (and a boost of confidence). Lightweight and luxurious, this cropped, half zip sweatshirt is extremely comfortable for walking, running and other low impact exercise.

CRZ YOGA All Day Comfy Golf Joggers Pants (Men's): was $45 now $38 @ Amazon

Designed specifically for hitting the links, these golf joggers are breathable, fast-drying, stretchy and wrinkle-resistant — meaning you'll look sharp on the golf course all day long. They're also super flexible and comfortable thanks to the elastic waistband and adjustable drawcord.