Walmart spring sale knocks this robot vacuum/mop down to record price low
Let this robo vac take care of your spring cleaning
The season for spring cleaning is almost upon us. Whether you're dusting off your basement, attic, or city apartment, the right vacuum cleaner can make a huge difference and save you precious time. That's why I'm excited about Walmart's latest Shark sale.
For a limited time, you can get the Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum & Mop on sale for $399 at Walmart. That's $140 cheaper than it was earlier this month and the lowest price ever for this vacuum/mop combo.
Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum/Mop: was $699 now $399 @ Walmart
The Shark RV2400WS is a 2-in-1 robotic vacuum cleaner and mop. It works on hard floors, carpets, and more. It features Shark's Precision Home Mapping, so you can customize your cleanings via the Shark app. There's also a self-cleaning brushroll, which makes it easy to pick up all types of hair without any tangles.
Although we haven't tested this specific model, you can rest assured that Shark makes some of the best vacuum cleaners we've tested. The RV2400WS merits your attention because its a 2-in-1 machine that vacuums and mops. It uses 360 LiDAR vision to accurately map out your home, which means it can methodically clean while detecting and avoiding objects in its path.
Shark also claims its Sonic Mopping scrubs hard floors 100x per minute for extra deep cleaning. And it can self-empty after each clean into a bagless base that holds up to 30 days of dirt.
For more tips on buying a new vacuum, check out our handy robot vacuum buying guide for all the top things you need to look for.
