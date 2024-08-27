19 best home deals from Walmart’s Labor Day sale — shop furniture, decor and appliances from $19

As Labor Day sales quickly ramp up, now is the perfect time to spruce up your home. Although Walmart may not be your first thought when it comes to interior design and home essentials, we're here to tell you that the retailer's latest sale is offering some serious inspiration — and deals!

Walmart is hosting a huge Labor Day sale with home and garden deals starting at just $19. Whether you're in the market for some stylish decor, reliable appliances or backyard bargains, Walmart has you covered.

As someone who loves interior design (and sourcing a great deal), I've handpicked my favorite deals from the sale. Check out the practical and stylish items I would buy for my own home.

Furniture and Decor

NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Curtains for Bedroom: was $104 now $19 @ Walmart

Save a whopping $84 and achieve top-notch sleep with these black out curtains that are soft, smooth and prevent most of the sunlight from entering your room. The curtains can also reduce noise thanks to their insulation, allowing you some peace and quiet in your home.

Comfort Canopy 4 Piece Hotel Style Bed Sheets: was $89 now $34 @ Walmart

These cozy sheets will have you feel like you're sleeping in a luxury hotel bed — without the hefty price tag! They're cooling, breathable and durable and can be used for just about any season. They also feature a wrinkle-resistant design, which makes for easy care. Just give them a quick wash and you'll be ready to sleep.

SUNMORY Floor Lamp: was $119 now $55 @ Walmart

This simple standing lamp with a boho wicker shade will add some serious style to your home. It also seamlessly matches just about any type of decor — think contemporary, vintage, mid-century, traditional and farmhouse. It's dimmable and features three different lighting temperatures.

Beautypeak Arched Mirror: was $199 now $59 @ Walmart

Get this gold-arched mirror before it's gone. Highly rated, reviewers gush that they were shocked by the quality for the price. The contemporary, rounded style can be leaned against the wall or hung off the floor.

5 Piece Kitchen Table Set for 4: was $169 now $75 @ Walmart

Whether you're looking to create a breakfast nook, a casual dinner space or a spot to sip on cocktails with friends, this pub table and chair set will get the job done. It features a thick, durable frame, a sophisticated wood grain texture and four sturdy stools.

LINSY HOME Velvet Accent Chair with Ottoman: was $399 now $139 @ Walmart

Although this is considered an accent chair, it looks like the main character to me thanks to its beautiful vibrant hue, smooth velvet upholstery and comfy ergonomic design. And while it certainly exudes opulence, it's surprisingly affordable. It even comes with the perfect little ottoman for extra comfort.

Small appliances

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $83 @ Walmart

For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker: was $119 now $98 @ Walmart

Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.

Shark MessMaster Portable Wet Dry Vacuum: was $129 now $98 @ Walmart

When a traditional vacuum just won't cut it, this portable vacuum can step in and clean up virtually any wet or dry mess — think disasters from arts and crafts, pet accidents and even countertop kitchen catastrophes. It's lightweight, self-cleaning and can be used on almost any surface including carpets. You can even bring it out to your car to suck up any spills or crumbs.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $324 @ Walmart

This powerful robot vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. It pulls trapped debris, dust, and pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, leaving no mess behind. The robot empties itself into a bagless base after each clean and holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $299 @ Walmart

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

Samsung 65" The Frame 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,496 @ Walmart

A one-of-a-kind lifestyle TV — full stop — it's hard to replicate the art-like look and feel of the Frame TV's innovative, anti-reflective screen. In fact, it's the biggest reason to go for this QLED 4K TV, which can display classic paintings and your own photos when not in use. It also features HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system.

Outdoors

Wood Burning Fire Pit Table: was $199 now $88 @ Walmart

From cool nights in the summer to crisp days in the fall, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. Constructed of heavy-duty iron mesh and frame, the garden stove brazier is built for stability. It also includes a mesh lid to prevent burning embers blowing and comes with a poker to stoke the fire. Other accessories include a waterproof cover, ice tray, food clip and barbecue, making it the perfect addition for entertaining.

Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair: was $239 now $99 @ Walmart

Walmart is taking $140 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $99, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last for many summers to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!"

Blackstone Adventure Ready Propane Griddle: was $147 now $124 @ Walmart

Satisfy your hunger with this tabletop propane griddle that you can use on the go just as easily as you do in your backyard. It also comes with a matching hardcover to help keep your griddle clean in between uses.

Best Choice Products 80qt Steel Rolling Cooler Cart: was $289 now $159 @ Walmart

Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go.

Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set: was $389 now $229 @ Walmart

Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one bench, two single sofas and a coffee table with a tempered tabletop. Made of a solid steel and rattan structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers.