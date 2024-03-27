This is the one vacuum I'd buy during Shark's massive spring sale at Walmart

I'm taking this as a sign to jumpstart my spring cleaning plans—a bunch of Shark vacuum cleaners are marked down at Walmart. During the retailer-exclusive sale, happening now through March 31, a portable upholstery cleaner is under $100 and a wet-dry robot vacuum that’s $230 off . But if I could only buy one thing, I'd make it a cordless vacuum .

Specifically, the Shark WZ250 Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum while it’s a Rollback for $119 at Walmart. It combines three powerful suction settings, a self-cleaning silicone brush roll, and multiple attachments into one, slim machine (and at an affordable price tag to boot).

Shark WZ250 Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FShark-Pet-Pro-Cordless-Stick-Vacuum-with-Powerfins-Brushroll-WZ250%2F3120168683" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $250 now $119 @ Walmart

A Rollback bestseller exclusive to Walmart, this Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum delivers a silicone-based brush roll that safely cleans carpeted and hard flooring surfaces while preventing hair from snaring. One thousand-plus reviewers are fans of its suction power, hands-free emptying bin, and lightweight frame—just 7.3 pounds. Plus, the HEPA filter captures over 99.9% of dust, allergens, and odors. The only caveat is that its battery has a 40-minute limited run time, but recharging shouldn’t take nearly as long.

As someone hoping to give my apartment a super deep clean this season, this unit would definitely come in handing when crossing off my chores list. For starters, the built-in LED lights shine a brighter light on all the dirt and other debris I'd likely miss. Those pesky dust bunnies lurking in the top corners of my tall ceilings? I'd be able to swamp the nozzle with the crevice tool for an extended reach. The low-profile, lightweight design also means I can more easily navigate under furniture and other tight spaces—it can even break down into a handheld vacuum for spot cleaning.

Past buyers refer to it in the reviews as "the best little vacuum ever," a "pet hair annihilator," and the "best Christmas present from my husband, ever." Another writes, "There’s nothing I don't love about this cordless vacuum. I have a one-bedroom apartment and can vacuum it entirely in under 7 minutes." Now that's the sort of endorsement I can get behind.