This Core i9-equipped mini PC is $100 off ahead of Labor Day

The end of summer is upon us and retailers are now offering their best Labor Day sales of the season. One of our favorite deals right now comes courtesy of Geekom.

For a limited time, you can get the Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro for $799 at Geekom via coupon code "TOMS100OFF". Plus, you'll also get a free keyboard and mouse bundled with your mini PC.

Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro: was $899 now $799 @ Geekom

The Geekom Mini PC GT13 Pro is a compact PC that comes loaded with cutting edge hardware. It features a Core i9-13900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. You also get two USB4 ports, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. Plus, you'll get a free KM-Combo 1 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse set. Note: Use coupon code "TOMS100OFF" to get this price at checkout.

Although we haven't tested this model, we like Geekom Mini PCs for their raw horsepower and upgradeability. In fact, they make some of the best mini PCs you can buy. The configuration on sale includes a Core i9-13900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, two USB4 ports, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E.

