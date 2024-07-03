Shop early Prime Day beauty deals — 5 items I would buy right now

High-quality beauty products rarely go on sale — but with saving extravaganzas like 4th of July sales and early Prime Day deals currently happening, now is the perfect opportunity to grab those best-selling beauty items at a delightful discount.

Amazon's beauty department is currently offering up to 50% off on top beauty and personal care products. Must-have items like the Revlon One-Step Volumizer is currently just $37 (46% off) on Amazon. If you've been eyeing the Shark FlexStyle — a cheaper-yet-impressive alternative to the popular Dyson Airwrap — you'll be pleased to hear that you can snag it for $50 off ahead of Prime Day.

So don't wait — check out these 5 deals on items that I would add to my beauty routine!

Best beauty deals

REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0: was $69 now $37 @ Amazon

Combining hot air with its rounded brush shape, this hair tool straightens and curls as you run it through your hair, making it great for de-frizzing. There are four settings to choose from on this updated model, including a cool setting should you want to set your style or simply avoid the heat. This is a great price considering the overall difference it can make to your hair care routine.

Waterpik Portable Water Flosser: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Fed up with buying floss? This portable water flosser provides a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations to clean deep between teeth and below the gum line, helping to remove plaque and debris that regular brushing or flossing can't always reach. The device is rechargeable, portable and has an extra quiet design, making it perfect for use in your bathroom or when traveling.

Braun Electric Series 3 Razor: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

Get a close, clean shave with the electric razor that comes with a precision trimmer for accurate mustache and side burn trimming. The three blade system follows the contours of your face for a flawless finish. It's also cordless and comes with a rechargeable battery that gives you 45 minutes of shave time.

FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush: was $219 now $153 @ Amazon

The FOREO Luna 3 is a 2-in-1 facial cleansing and firming brush that has won praise from the likes of Marie Claire, Allure, and Cosmo. It uses proprietary T-Sonic pulsations to remove dirt and makeup residue from underneath your pores. The pulsations are gentle and provide a soothing effect as the device glides across your face, lifting excess dirt and oil. It's also currently on sale in the purple color.