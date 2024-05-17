REI's huge anniversary sale just went live — save on Patagonia, The North Face and more

The unofficial start of summer will be here soon. But before then, REI just unveiled its massive anniversary sale with discounts that are up to half-off. It's hands-down the biggest REI sale I've seen all year.

The sale includes discounts on The North Face, Patagonia, Arc'teryx and more. Additionally, REI members (it's $30 for a lifetime membership) can save 20% off one full-price item via coupon code "ANNIV24". Heads up that sizes and color options are limited on certain deals, so be sure to check out all of the options when scrolling through our picks, listed below.

Best REI anniversary deals

Teva Women's Universal Tie-Daye Sandals: was $55 now $41 @ REI

For a pop of personality, these rainbow-dyed Tevas are a standout style for summer. Quick-dry webbing is paired with molded EVA midsoles for a comfortable fit on land and water. Better yet, they're 24% off right now.

The North Face Cyclone Wind Hoodie (Men's): was $85 now $63 @ REI

This stylish, lightweight hoodie is highly wind-resistant. Constructed from The North Face's Windwall fabric — ripstop polyester treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) — it should also keep you dry in light precipitation and survive minor abrasions and scuffs.

Salomon Sense Ride 5 Trail Shoes (Women's): was $140 now $69 @ REI

These sleek, trail-friendly running shoes from Salomon are designed for short loops and long distances — they're also half-off right now at REI. The stretchy laces mean these are super easy to slide on and off, but can cinch together with a simple pull for a tighter fit. Reviewers are smitten with the traction (a must when on uneven or muddy terrain), lightweight feel, and support. They're on sale from $69 (very limited sizes), but more widely available at the sale price of $104.

Chaco Men's Z/2 Classic Sandals: was $105 now $78 @ REI

The original Chaco, these enduring outdoor sandals can be worn both for hiking up mountains to riding bikes — versatility is a big part of the allure. As of right now, they're still available in sizes from 7 through 14.

REI Flash TT Hiking Boots (Men's): was $170 now $84 @ REI

These waterproof hiking boots are on sale for $84. Featuring a durable FirmaWeave upper, energetic foam midsoles and cupped sidewalls. They're also lightweight, coming in at 1 lb. 12 oz.

Sorel Mac Hill Lite Waterproof Boots (Men's): was $180 now $89 @ REI

These stylish, waterproof boots from Sorel are just as great for commuting through unpredictable elements as they are for walking on snowy trails, despite the suede fabric. These high tops would be a great versatile boot throughout the winter and spring months. No wonder they earned at 5-star rating at REI.

The North Face Alta Vista Jacket (Men's): was $140 now $97 @ REI

For even better water protection, consider The North Face Alta Vista Jacket. It weighs only 11.6 ounces, packs down for easy carrying, and is seriously waterproof thanks to a laminated nylon outer that's also been treated with a healthy dose of DWR. To keep you cool while on the move, the Alta Vista also has built-in pit-zip vents.

Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $98 @ REI

$98 is a steal for this versatile, comfy jacket. You get soft, warm fleece on the inside and weather-resistant ripstop nylon on the outside. Or you can flip it around and reverse it, Missy Elliott style, and rock it with the swaggy fleece side out. Whichever way you go, this is a great-looking jacket you’ll no doubt find yourself wearing all the time. It's just that comfy.

On Cloudventure Peak 3 Trail-Running Shoes (Women's): was $160 now $111 @ REI

Easily one of the most popular shoe brands these days, the Cloudventure style hasn't earned strong reviews on REI, though most warn it's because the sizing is way too small —so definitely consider sizing up.

Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Vest (Women's): was $200 now $119 @ REI

The Atom Insulated Vest is more heavy-duty than the Norvan above but I still think it makes for a solid spring weather garment, especially for folks living in climates with cool evenings. It weighs a mere 7.1 ounces yet provides plenty of core insulation. For added versatility, it's also treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) coating.