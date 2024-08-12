REI knocks up to 50% off fitness gear — 9 deals I’d shop from Hoka, Patagonia and Salomon
Workout wardrobe essentials starting at just $26
We're all guilty of it — pushing our worn out gym shorts and exhausted running shoes way past their limits. If this sounds familiar, you're in need of a workout wardrobe revamp. And fortunately, REI has fitness gear for trail runners, gym regulars and everyone in between.
In fact, REI's fitness section is currently seeing discounts of up to 50% on running shoes and fitness apparel from brands like Patagonia, Hoka, Salomon and more. REI is committed to quality, so you can feel confident you're getting gear built to last. Plus, you can't beat prices starting at just $26.
So don't wait — now is the perfect time to give your workout wardrobe the upgrade it deserves! Shop my 9 favorite deals from REI's sale.
Best REI fitness deals
The North Face Sunriser 4" Shorts (Women's): was $55 now $26 @ REI
Whether you're running on the track or running errands, The North Face Sunriser Shorts will keep you comfy. They feature a secure-zip pocket on the center-back of the waistband, as well as moisture-managing technology to keep you dry.
Smartwool Intraknit Strappy Bra (Women's): was $65 now $48 @ REI
Made with luxurious fabrics like knit merino wool and TENCEL, this strappy sports bra follows the contours of your body — shaping, lifting and supporting all day long. It features a strappy racerback design, ribbed bottom band and removable cups.
Outdoor Voices Snacks 7/8 Leggings (Women's): was $118 now $58 @ REI
In search of some leggings with extra room for storage? Look no further than these leggings that can fit everything from trail mix to dog treats, thanks to the smart pockets and mini backpack. Plus, their impressive fabric is designed with sleek compression, anti-slide technology and built-in UPF 50 sun protection. From running and jogging to training and HIIT, these leggings can pretty much do it all.
Arc'teryx Cormac Downword T-Shirt (Men's): was $70 now $48 @ REI
Stay cool when you're breaking a sweat thanks to this top-rated tee. We'd hurry, as this item is discontinued. Available in a range of sizes and four colors, this T-shirt is perfect for your active lifestyle.
Patagonia Capilene Midweight Base Layer Top (Men's): was $89 now $61 @ REI
This base layer top can be worn alone or under layers to stay dry and comfortable during high-exertion activities in cool-to-cold weather climates. We recommend buying it now and saving it for the fall weather.
Saucony x REI Co-op Peregrine Packaway Jacket (Men's): was $125 now $61 @ REI
Weather can be unpredictable — especially when it comes to the rain. Next time you're out for a run, be sure to bring along this rain jacket that packs into a pocket. When it starts drizzling, you can easily throw the wind- and water-resistant jacket on. It features a three panel hood and zippered hand pockets.
ASICS GEL-Kayano 30 Road-Running Shoes (Women's): was $160 now $100 @ REI
Built for marathon runners, the Asics Gel Kayano 30 is all about comfort until the very last mile (or Kilometer) with an emphasis on stability and extra-soft cushioning. It also boasts an external heel counter for added support. The men's version is also on sale for $100 at REI.
Salomon Sense Ride 5 Trail Shoes (Women's): was $140 now $105 @ REI
These sleek, trail-friendly running shoes from Salomon are designed for short loops and long distances — they're also half-off right now at REI. The stretchy laces mean these are super easy to slide on and off, but can cinch together with a simple pull for a tighter fit. Reviewers are smitten with the traction (a must when on uneven or muddy terrain), lightweight feel, and support.
Hoka Speedgoat 5 (Men's): was $155 now $124 @REI
With a lightweight yet durable design, the Hoka Speedgoat 5 features a wide platform and generous cushioning to provide stability and support on varied terrain. The Vibram Megagrip outsole offers excellent grip on both wet and dry surfaces, while the breathable upper with reinforced overlays provides durability and protection against trail debris.
