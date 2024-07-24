PS5 SSD deals — 5 deals I'd buy from $78
Give your PS5 storage an upgrade on the cheap
The PS5 is a fantastic game console right out of the box, but if you find yourself butting up against its storage limits, you're in the right place.
One of Sony's big advancements from the PS4 was a shift to SSD storage, allowing for much faster loading of games, textures, and level geometry. The trouble is, this means your old portable HDD won't be fast enough.
As we've covered in our guide, installing the drive is relatively easy - but you'll need to buy one first.
We've rounded up the best PS5 SSD deals here, ranging from a 1TB WD Black option for $109 all the way to a huge 4TB SSD with 10% off.
Best PS5 SSD Deals
Lexar 1TB SSD: was $109 now $78 @ Amazon
This is a great price for upgrading your PS5's storage, with 7400MB/s read and 6500MB/s write speed for around the price of a new game release.
WD Black 1TB SSD: was $129 now $109 @ Amazon
Western Digital's 'Black' SSD range has been popular with PS5 owners since the console added external M.2 support, and it's not hard to see why - it's compact, durable, and slots in without ever feeling fragile.
WD Black 2TB SSD: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon
The model this writer uses on their PS5, the 2TB SSD from WD was cheaper on Prime Day, but this still marks a very solid pickup, almost tripling your PS5's base storage.
Samsung 990 Pro 1TB: was $174 now $125 @ Amazon
The 990 Pro offers speeds around 50% faster than the prior model, with Samsung's own Thermal Control technology helping keep it running as cool as possible even under serious strain.
Crucial 2TB SSD: was $209 now $152 @ Amazon
This Crucial SSD option has read/write speeds of up to 7,400/7,000MB/s, but it's also ideal for PC gamers thanks to Microsoft DirectStorage support for improved transfer speeds.
