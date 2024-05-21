Preorder your Copilot+ PC at Antonline from $999

Mark your calendars! Microsoft's next-gen laptops are slated to make their debut on June 18. These Windows laptops are collectively called Copilot+ PCs and include various AI-centric features. However, you don't have to wait till June to secure your new laptop.

Right now, you can preorder any Surface Pro 11 from $999 at Antonline. If you prefer the full laptop experience, you can also preorder any Surface Laptop 7 from $999 at Antonline.

Surface Pro 11: from $999 @ Antonline

The new Surface is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,499). The former features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model packs an OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+: from $999 @ Antonline

The new Surface Laptop 7 is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,299). The base model features a 13.8-inch PixelSense 2304 x 1536 display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model includes a 15-inch display and starts at $1,299.

So what are some of the new features in Microsoft's Copilot+ PCs? Well, for starters they're powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus or X Elite processor. The CPU is paired with a Qualcomm NPU, which is capable of up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPs). All this power is used to unlock several AI-centric features within Copilot in Windows 11.

Major features include Recall (a device-wide/network-connected contextual search), Cocreator (an AI generative image tool), Live Captions (real-time translation from 44 languages into English), and Windows Studio Effects (designed to enhance video and audio calls).

Note: If you want to use your Surface Pro 11 as a 2-in-1, you'll need to preorder the Surface Pro Keyboard from $139.