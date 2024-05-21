Preorder your Copilot+ PC at Antonline from $999
Choose from various configurations and price points
Mark your calendars! Microsoft's next-gen laptops are slated to make their debut on June 18. These Windows laptops are collectively called Copilot+ PCs and include various AI-centric features. However, you don't have to wait till June to secure your new laptop.
Right now, you can preorder any Surface Pro 11 from $999 at Antonline. If you prefer the full laptop experience, you can also preorder any Surface Laptop 7 from $999 at Antonline.
Surface Pro 11: from $999 @ Antonline
The new Surface is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,499). The former features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model packs an OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+: from $999 @ Antonline
The new Surface Laptop 7 is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,299). The base model features a 13.8-inch PixelSense 2304 x 1536 display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model includes a 15-inch display and starts at $1,299.
So what are some of the new features in Microsoft's Copilot+ PCs? Well, for starters they're powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus or X Elite processor. The CPU is paired with a Qualcomm NPU, which is capable of up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPs). All this power is used to unlock several AI-centric features within Copilot in Windows 11.
Major features include Recall (a device-wide/network-connected contextual search), Cocreator (an AI generative image tool), Live Captions (real-time translation from 44 languages into English), and Windows Studio Effects (designed to enhance video and audio calls).
Note: If you want to use your Surface Pro 11 as a 2-in-1, you'll need to preorder the Surface Pro Keyboard from $139.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.