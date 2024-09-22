Mega Nike clearance sale — 17 deals I'd shop now on sneakers and workout gear from $22

Nike's epic end of season sale is still going strong. From rain-proof running gear to comfy hoodies you can wear in cold weather, Nike's sitewide sale has something for everyone.

I've been a runner for 20+ years and Nike has always been one of my go-to brands for running gear. Below I've picked 17 of the biggest deals in Nike's fall sale, including deals on the best cross training shoes and best running shoes we've tested at Tom's Guide. Plus, remember to use coupon code "FALL20" to knock an extra 20% off items. (For more coupons, check out our Nike promo codes roundup).

Best Nike sneaker deals

Nike Interact Run Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $85 now $51 @ Nike

These highly-rated running shoes feature Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper and a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less.) A scannable QR code on the tongue provides info on how to recycle or donate these when they've run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less. Note: Use coupon code "FALL20" at check out to get this price.

Nike Air Max SC Shoes (Women's): was $90 now $54 @ Nike

The Nike Air Max SC’s offer an old school look, but with added comfort. Lightweight cushioning makes them durable for all-day wear and the mix of materials makes it a comfy choice of sneakers. There’s a variety of colors on sale, with varying discount prices. Note: Use coupon code "FALL20" at check out to get this price.

Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Vintage Shoes (Men's): was $105 now $71 @ Nike

These mid vintage sneakers from Nike summon the retro style with a modern twist. There’s a leather and synthetic upper for both comfort and support. Plus, in colder weather, it’s always a benefit not to have your ankles exposed. A throwback to ‘77 in a simple color. Note: Use coupon code "FALL20" at check out to get this price.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Shoes (Women's): was $115 now $71 @ Nike

These stylish shoes will be a hit whether you plan to play ball or go out to dinner with friends. Aside from the laces and the shoe's lip, the entire outer layer is a sleek, leather-like material that'll look great and be easy to keep clean. Note: Use coupon code "FALL20" at check out to get this price.

Nike Metcon 9 PRM Workout Shoes (Women's): was $160 now $83 @ Nike

The Metcon 9’s are the workout shoes of the moment. Our senior fitness writer Sam Hopes uses them for working out in the gym and she says she's never felt so supported, grounded, yet impressively comfy. The Hyperlift plate in the heel is larger than the 8s, offering more stability no matter the workout. Note: Use coupon code "FALL20" at check out to get this price.

Nike Air Max 97 (Men's): was $175 now $103 @ Nike

Inspired by Japanese Bullet Trains, the curved ripples of the Air Max 97 are eye-catching in whichever color you opt for, but these shoes are also incredibly comfortable and pair nicely with just about anything. Note: Use coupon code "FALL20" at check out to get this price.

Nike Invincible 3 Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $190 now $114 @ Nike

The Nike Invincible 3s have a place in our best running shoes for good reason. Applauded for their max-cushioning, the thick stack of ZoomX foam will help you feel like you’re floating on air, not stomping the sidewalk. High support and even higher responsiveness to suit your running style. Note: Use coupon code "FALL20" at check out to get this price.

Best Nike apparel deals

Nike One Dri-Fit Shorts (Women's): was $45 now $22 @ Nike

Silky-smooth shorts ideal for outdoor workouts, gym sessions, or just those lazy days in the sun, this deal can net you some excellent sweat-wicking shorts at a steep discount. Note: Use coupon code "FALL20" at check out to get this price.

Nike High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts (Women's): was $65 now $31 @ Nike

It may be cooling down outside, but workouts are sure to warm you up. These 8” biker shorts boast an InfinaLock fabric that offers firm support for the gym, yoga mat, or studio. Plus, there’s six pockets (that’s right, six) to keep everything you need before and after your workout and an extra-wide waistband for maximum support. Note: Use coupon code "FALL20" at check out to get this price.

Nike Oversized Cropped Hoodie (Women's): was $75 now $34 @ Nike

Smooth on the outside and fuzzy on the inside, this fleece helps keep you warm while still being breezy. We're also loving this brown color that's perfect for fall. Note: Use coupon code "FALL20" at check out to get this price.

Nike Oversized 3/4-Sleeve Striped Crop Polo (Women's): was $48 now $39 @ Nike

This cozy cropped polo is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe collection. Thanks to its thick green stripes, the oversized sweatshirt will make a bold statement wherever you go. Its fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay comfy while keeping its structured shape. Note: Use coupon code "FALL20" at check out to get this price.

Nike Zenvy Strappy Sports Bra: was $55 now $44 @ Nike

Ideal for wearing any time of day or to the gym, this V-neck sports bra is made of sweat-wicking fabrics to keep you cool. It's also got an elegant multi-strap design to offer plenty of support. Note: Use coupon code "FALL20" at check out to get this price.

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece (Women's): was $70 now $56 @ Nike

We're approaching cooler fall temperatures and that means it's cozy fleece weather. With its ribbed details around the edges and a small Nike swoosh, this oversized fleece looks both stylish and comfortable. Note: Use coupon code "FALL20" at check out to get this price.

Nike Tech Fleece Joggers (Men's): was $125 now $65 @ Nike

These Tech Fleece Joggers are both comfy and warm, which is the perfect combination for fall weather while maintaining the sleek design of Nike. With 34% off, it’s a soft, streamlined, and cozy look that comes at a discount price without sacrificing the style. Note: Use coupon code "FALL20" at check out to get this price.

Nike Universa Camo Leggings: was $82 now $66 @ Nike

These statement camo leggings are ironically an easy way to stand out at the gym or on your next run. They're flexible enough to accommodate deep squats, yet durable enough to withstand multiple washes. And here's one of its best features: there's a side pocket for your phone. Note: Use coupon code "FALL20" at check out to get this price.

Nike Sportswear Fleece Windrunner (Men's): was $145 now $70 @ Nike

Yes, winter is still months away, but it's never a bad time to invest in a warm, fleece windbreaker. It comes in beige, a sleek two-toned option or an all-blue colorway. Note: Use coupon code "FALL20" at check out to get this price.