Mega Brooks sale live — 11 shoe and apparel deals I’d get from $35 now

Brooks has an extensive selection of premium running gear and apparel. As a result, whenever there's a massive sale on Brooks gear, we're all ears. After all, fall's cooler temperatures provide a great time to get into running. And what better way to start than with some new kit?

Brooks is known for its high-performance sneakers and while newer shoes like the Ghost Max 2 and Glycerin Max are hitting the shops, there’s opportunity to secure previous models at a discount price. In fact, you can score Brooks shoes on sale from $79 right now.

It’s not all about the shoes though, Brooks apparel range also offers excellent additions to your wardrobe, focusing on both comfort and style. Here’s the 11 best deals that caught our eye, but hurry because these deals will get picked up quick. Plus, there’s a 15% off deal on cold/wet weather apparel when you purchase a full price GTX shoe.

Apparel

3 Pocket Sports Bra (Women’s): was $55 now $35 @ Brooks

It’s hard to imagine a sports bra offering storage when you’re so accustomed to awkwardly shoving your belongings wherever you can. But, the 3 Pocket Sports Bra has, you guessed it, three in-built pockets — two on the sides and one on the back, which is big enough to slide your phone into. Plus, it comes in this eye-catching colorway, with the same discount in light lime, too.

Sherpa 7” 2-in-1 Shorts (Men’s): was $72 now $54 @ Brooks

Great storage is also available in the Sherpa running shorts, alongside a 2-in-1 boxer brief liner that provides coverage while not restricting your movement. Additionally, they feature a flat waistband for a secure fit, perfect for picking up speed. While the 5” 2-in-1 equivalent aren’t in the sale, the Sherpa 5” Shorts have 25% off.

Chaser 5” 2-in-1 Shorts (Women’s): was $72 now $54 @ Brooks

For women, the Chaser 5” Shorts also have the 2-in-1 style, offering runners security and comfort. There’s a soft cloud seam that makes these shorts chafe-free and you can run unencumbered with five pockets - two on the outer leg, two front pockets in the liner, and a back zipper pocket for your phone.

Shield Hybrid Vest 2.0 (Women’s): was $120 now $78 @ Brooks

Be prepared for fall with the warm and weather-resistant Shield Hybrid Vest 2.0. It offers just the right amount of coverage for a runner in the colder weather. Plus, there’s 15% off cold/wet weather apparel with the purchase of a pair of full price GTX shoes.

High Point Waterproof Jacket (Men’s): was $198 now $128 @ Brooks

At 35% (plus, 15% with the purchase of a full price GTX shoe), this wet weather jacket could fast become one of your running essentials. It's fitted, while still working over multiple layers, and it'll keep you dry as the weather becomes increasingly unpredictable.

Shoes

Revel 6 Road-Running Shoes (Men’s): was $100 now $79 @ Brooks

The Revel 6 are a great transition shoe, adaptably for both running or walking. Their unique look, Green Rubber outsole for a springy feel, and comfortable fit make for a solid shoe, no matter the activity. You can also grab the Women’s Revel 6s for $79.

Launch 10 Running Shoes (Women’s): was $110 now $99 @ Brooks

These shoes are an incredibly popular choice for fast runners due to their lightweight cushioning and warp knit breathable fabric, making them both comfortable and speedy. There’s several colorways to choose from, plus you can shop the Men’s Launch 10 on sale too.

Glycerin 20 Road-Running Shoes (Men’s): was $160 now $99@ Brooks

Extremely focused on comfort, the Glycerin 20’s boast the desirable DNA Loft v3 cushioning. They’re also durable, breathable, and have an improved fit. As one of Brooks’ softest shoes for runners, it’s no surprise its successor earned itself a spot on our best running shoes list.

Ghost Max Road-Running Shoes (Men’s): was $150 now $119 @ Brooks

This versatile shoe is a superb option for both running and walking. Plus, the ultra-cushioned support makes them one of Brooks' comfiest buys. With the updated Ghost Max 2 now available, the originals get this 20% discount, and the women's version have same savings, too.

Adrenaline GTS 23 Road-Running Shoes (Women’s): was $140 now $119 @ Brooks

Our Adrenaline GTS 23 review reveals our detailed thoughts about this reliable and speedy shoe, and we can't quite believe there's a saving to be had. Praised for their ability to support, whilst still being incredibly soft, there's 14% off across 19 different colorways. Same goes for the men's Adrenaline GTS 23 version.