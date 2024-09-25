Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section is pure fire — 11 items I'd shop now

Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section strikes again with a ton of great styles on cozy activewear. With temperatures slowly dropping, it's the perfect time to update your fall wardrobe with warm essentials, and the latest restock is making that feat a lot easier.

If you're looking for a comfortable, plain shirt to rock this fall, check out the women's Classic Fit T-Shirt for just $39 or the men's Soft Jersey Short-Sleeve Shirt for only $44. Or, bump up the coziness vibes with this Softstreme Oversized Crop slashed to $79, an extremely soft sweatshirt I seriously have my eye on.

Some of these items are marked as final sale, which means you can't return or exchange it (unless you're a Lululemon member). Alternatively, some items, like the shoes on this list, offer a 30-day trial period to try them out and return them if you don't love them.

You can shop Lululemon's entire 'We Made Too Much' section from $9, or keep scrolling to see which 11 items made my cut.

My top Lululemon picks

Tie-Back Lightweight Yoga Tank (Women’s): was $58 now $39 @ Lululemon

This sheer, breezy tank is a great option to slip on over a sports bra before powering through a yoga session. You can tie it up in the back for a more secure fit or leave it open for extra breathability. And it's surprisingly still available in a wide variety of sizes, so act fast!

Classic Fit T-Shirt (Women’s): was $68 now $39 @ Lululemon

This may look like a simple T-shirt, but it's made with sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric that'll help you stay comfortable throughout your workout. Or, this is equally a great pick if you just want a soft, cozy shirt to lounge around in.

Soft Jersey Short-Sleeve Shirt (Men’s): was $58 now $44 @ Lululemon

This is the ultimate soft tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight jersey material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric is also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.

New Venture Long-Sleeve Shirt (Men’s): was $118 now $54 @ Lululemon

Lululemon is known for its cozy activewear, so the brand's business-casual attire often gets overlooked. But this sleek, pin-striped number caught my eye right away. It's wrinkle-free fabric is soft, stretchy, sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and looks professional enough to wear to an office job.

Blissful 2 Running Shoe (Women’s): was $128 now from $59 @ Lululemon

These running shoes are discounted in a variety of colorways, but sizes are running out quickly. A seamless, breathable upper keeps your foot cool, while a woman-centric cushioning profile adds much-needed comfort on long runs. Lululemon is even offering a 30-day trial on these shoes, despite their sale price. If you don't love them, return them.

Softstreme Oversized Crop (Women’s): was $118 now from $79 @ Lululemon

This oversized sweatshirt feels cozy against the skin, with a soft peach-fuzz texture. It's quick-drying, cropped for a more seamless look, and very versatile. You can throw this sweatshirt over a sports bra on your way to the gym, or toss it on when you get home from work and have no plans of going out.

City Sweat Jogger (Men’s): was $118 now $79 @ Lululemon

Sizes are disappearing quickly for this classic pair of joggers. They're built with a four-way stretch fabric that's naturally breathable, sweat-wicking, and soft against the skin. As we gear up for colder temperatures, these joggers will be a welcome addition to your closet.

High-Rise Pant (Women’s): was $128 now $89 @ Lululemon

A lot of workout pants made for women are tight-fitting, but if you're not a fan, these pants were designed with you in mind. The relaxed fit and abrasion-resistant fabric on these high-rise pants allows full movement with any exercise you please. Plus, zippered hand pockets offer enough storage for your valuables.

Cityverse Sneaker (Women’s): was $138 now $89 @ Lululemon

Save $49 on the plush Cityverse sneakers that look great with almost any outfit, for working out or otherwise. These shoes have been designed with the female foot in mind, with layers of contoured cushioning that snugly comfort and support the foot. Try a size up if you have wide feet, and remember there's a 30-day trial if you don't love the way they fit.

Align Mini-Flare Pant (Women’s): was $128 now $99 @ Lululemon

Featuring an extremely soft, four-way stretch fabric that's both sweat-wicking and quick-drying, these slightly flared pants are ideal for slow exercises, like yoga or pilates, or for lounging around in pure comfort. There's even a back drop-in pocket to stash your phone.