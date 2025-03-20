Logitech's popular PC peripherals can be had for a lot less on AliExpress right now — save up to 63%

Logitech is one of the most respected makers of PC peripherals in the world, and right now AliExpress has slashed prices across some of the brand's top products as part of its epic 15th anniversary sale.

We've spent hours browsing AliExpress to find the best bargains on offer, and we've narrowed down what we think are the top 3 Logitech deals you can nab right now from the online marketplace's sale.

There's no risk involved either — each of the Logitech items we've spotlighted below carries the site's 'certified brands & committed genuine items' guarantee, which means they're official.

Additionally, AliExpress has discount codes that you can use during the sale, with the amount you save depending on how much you spend. Here's the complete list of discount codes.

Save AU$3 with code AUAS03 (orders above AU$30)

(orders above AU$30) Save AU$10 with code AUAS10 (orders above AU$65)

(orders above AU$65) Save AU$13 with code AUAS13 (orders above AU$99)

(orders above AU$99) Save AU$20 with code AUAS20 (orders above AU$149)

(orders above AU$149) Save AU$40 with code AUAS40 (orders above AU$279)

(orders above AU$279) Save AU$70 with code AUAS70 (orders above AU$429)

(orders above AU$429) Save AU$100 with code AUA100 (orders above AU$609)

(orders above AU$609) Save AU$120 with code AUA120 (orders above AU$799)

So if you do decide to pick up one of the below Logitech deals, or see anything else that tickles your fancy, don't forget to apply the appropriate discount code. Just don't wait around too long — the AliExpress sale will end on March 27, 2025.

Top 3 Logitech deals

The first deal we've picked is on Logitech's excellent G502 X Lightspeed Wireless Mouse, which is currently discounted by a massive 63% on AliExpress.

In our 4.5-star review, we described the G502 X Lightspeed as "the next generation of Logitech's best-in-class gaming mouse", praising its "comfortable design" and "long battery life" among its top attributes.

The G502 X Lightspeed Wireless sports 13 programmable buttons, a clickable scroll wheel which can switch between rigid and free-scrolling modes, and a maximum DPI (dots per inch) sensitivity of 25,600, making it a great option for those who like to game competitively.

One thing it lacks, however, is Bluetooth connectivity, meaning you'll need to use the included USB dongle, and you should also know that the G502 X Lightspeed Wireless is strictly for right-hand use. Right now, you can grab this mouse from AliExpress for just AU$298.55 AU$110.34 — just make sure you don't select the wired version by mistake!

Next up is this deal on the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard, which sees its price discounted by a mammoth 55% off its usual listing price.

Available in Pink, White and Grey, the Logitech K380 is compatible with basically any device which supports Bluetooth keyboards, and features official app support on Windows and macOS, and will also work with ChromeOS, iPadOS, iOS and Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) devices.

Sporting a pebble-style membrane keyboard design, the Logitech K380 will last up to 24 months on just 2 x AAA batteries. It also has a wireless range of around 10 metres. Currently, the Logitech K380 is available on AliExpress from just AU$94.96 AU$42.73, depending on which colour you opt for.

And finally, we have this sweet deal on Logitech's entry-level G435 wireless gaming headset, which has been discounted by 63% in the black colour variant.

Admittedly, we weren't over the moon with the Logitech G435 headset in our 3-star review, noting its small size and lack of features as cons.

However, it's worth remembering that the Logitech G435 is a budget-minded headset aimed at kids, meaning you shouldn't expect it to boast high-end features. That said, it does offer 7.1 surround sound and a built-in mic, making it a great option for Fortnite or Roblox players on PC or PlayStation.

At present, you can pick up the Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset for just AU$133.97 AU$48.34, which is great value for money.

Of course, the sale offers far more than these handpicked Logitech products — there are literally thousands of discounted items to browse through on the AliExpress 15th Anniversary sale landing page.