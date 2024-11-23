LG's amazing G4 OLED is a whopping $1,100 off right now for Black Friday — and it's the best OLED TV we've ever tested

There's good TVs, and then there's the LG G4 OLED. We raved about this OLED TV during our testing, and you can get it at a huge discount thanks to the Black Friday deals going on.

Right now you can get the 65-inch LG G4 OLED for $2,296 at Amazon, which is an amazing $1,100 off the regular price and the lowest price we've seen yet for this set. If you prefer something smaller, the 55-inch LG G4 OLED is $1,796, which is over $800 off.

LG 55" G4 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,796 at Amazon The LG G4, our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy in 2024, is a stunning TV. In our LG G4 OLED review, we said it delivers a superb picture and smart interface along with a handy four HDMI 2.1 ports. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.

LG 65" G4 4K OLED TV: was $3,399 now $2,296 at Amazon If you're looking for a bigger size, right now the 65-inch LG G4 OLED is $1,100 off. This is an amazing discount on the best OLED TV we've tested. Its impressive display features the second generation of LG's Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which allows the G4 to get much brighter than traditional OLED displays (like the LG C4, for instance). This makes it a sensational pick for home theater enthusiasts who want an OLED but also want a bright display.

As you'll see in our in-depth LG G4 OLED review, this is a practically perfect OLED TV for those who want the very best picture quality. According to our reviewer and tester Matthew Murray, the G4 OLED offers a superb picture, gaming capabilities, and operating system."

He praised the perfect black levels, as well as the supercharged brightness and rich colors. And the LG G4 beats its closest competitor on two key tests.



The G4 came out on top in our tests with SDR content, bettering the Samsung S95D set in both brightness (358 versus 276 nits) and color accuracy. The Samsung pulled ahead in HDR brightness, but the LG still turned in a great 1,488 nits.

The only caveats we found to the G4 were average sound and no ATSC 3.0 tuner, but overall this is a stunning set.

Matthew concluded his review by saying the "LG G4 is a first-rate TV that makes anything you watch look better. Bursting with beautifully executed features that enhance picture quality, gaming, the OS and more, it’s a killer OLED that has little trouble earning its admittedly high price."

And with this Black Friday deal the price just got a lot lower.