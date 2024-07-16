I play board games nearly every day, and these are 9 Prime Day deals I recommend

A ton of Prime Day deals on board games are happening, and it can be overwhelming. As a regular board gamer, I looked through all the deals and picked out a few that I believe will entice everyone from the most hardcore to someone taking their first steps away from Monopoly.

The newest game on the list and the most intriguing is Ark Nova, where you build a zoo and try to win the most points with the combinations of animals you've put in it. It's a brainburner not for the impatient but worth a look, and right now, it's close to 27% off at $55.00. Alternatively, you could check out the gorgeous The Fox in the Forest, a trick taking game for two-players that is both an entry point into the genre and difficult to master. Right now it's only $11.19, 25% off.

I should note that other companies have regular sales on board games. Target for example seems to be constantly having a buy one/get one sale on board games. An excellent deal, especially with the games that have become Target exclusives in recent years.

That said, Target isn't having that sale currently and Amazon's prices are pretty good with some games nearing half-off. So, see below to see some of the best board games that I'd play right now.

Best Prime Day Board Game deals

Ark Nova: was $74.95 now $55.00 @ Amazon

For fans of Terraforming Mars, Ark Nova is an improvement and features a better theme with much better art. This is one of the heaviest games on the list, but if you're ready to step up in difficulty, Ark Nova is a great game to try. The game can be intimidating to set up and play, but if you have the patience, you will find a game full of intriguing mechanics and numerous adaptive strategies to attempt.

Catan: was $59.99 now $37.49 @ Amazon

Too often, things are labeled a "modern classic," but the nearly 30-year-old Catan is a modern game that can be considered a classic in the board game world. You have heard of this game, even if you haven't played it. In the last 30 years, mechanics have evolved and surpassed the play of Catan, but it's still a solid game that does what it does well. Like visiting a classic movie, it's good to see where other ideas came from.

Cartographers: A Roll Player Tale: was $24.95 now $15.99 @ Amazon

The roll-and-writes (or flip) genre has become increasingly popular in the last few years. Essentially, a card or a die is rolled or flipped, and you have to determine how to use the numbers presented on your board, which you mark off with a pencil or marker. Cartographers is a unique version as you use colored pencils to draw maps based on polyomino shapes (think Tetris) on your blank canvas. It's a delightful and more playful version of those adult coloring books that were all the rage.

The Fox in the Forest: was $15.00 now $11.19 @ Amazon

If you grew up playing Euchre or Spades, the recent resurgence of trick-taking games will be right up your alley.

This 2-player game from Renegade Game Studios is a beautifully illustrated version that is easy to learn and hard to master. If you're unfamiliar with trick-taking, this is a great entry point to the genre and can lead you to a wild world of these sorts of games.

Marvel Champions: was $79.30 now $39.49 @ Amazon

You should check out Fantasy Flight Game's Marvel Champions if you're not sick of superheroes. You take a pre-built deck of cards and pick a superhero like Spider-Man, Iron Man or Captain Marvel. Then, you choose a villain and their scenario and duke it out in comic book style. It's colorful and delightful. Plus, there are plenty of expansions, bringing other Marvel heroes to the game.

Pandemic Legacy: Season 1: was $89.99 now $49.99 @ Amazon

The original Pandemic is still popular, and Pandemic Legacy Season 1 is primarily regarded as one of the best legacy games on the market years after its release. A legacy game is one where you make actual changes to the board or cards via stickers, writing, and sometimes throwing pieces away. Ultimately, you have a game unique to your group and the story you told while playing. If you've been curious about trying the legacy game format, this is the one to test out.

Splendor: was $44.99 now $20.99 @ Amazon

When it comes to board games some of the joy is in the tactility of the game. Splendor has that in spades with chunky, poker-style chips that represent gems. The game is called an engine-builder, as you collect gems to pay for cards that let you buy more cards or gems. The loop is immensely satisfying, and while you wait your turn, you can play with the chips, which is a delight. If you prefer different themes, there is a Marvel and recently released 2-player versions.

Star Wars Legion: was $119.99 now $89.99 @ Amazon

If you've ever been curious about miniature war games like Warhammer 40K or Warmachine, then the Star Wars Legion base game might be for you. In these games, armies are assigned point values. This kit gives you a small army to dip your toes into the genre. Plus, it's Star Wars. If you find it enjoyable, you can get a complete starter set or tumble down the dangerous road of mini-painting, which is basically 80% of the hobby.