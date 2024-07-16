Hurry! Yeti coolers are 30% off for Prime Day and selling out fast

It's no surprise that YETI Coolers have been hard to find in stock this summer —these portable, durable coolers are ideal for adventuring or simply keeping your beers cool while you host friends in the yard, and they also look the part. So when we saw that Amazon had knocked 30% of the price of the Tundra 35 in this Prime Day deal, we knew it was too good to miss.

We've been reviewing the best coolers for years, and YETI is our pick of the top premium model you can buy for off-roading or camping, so we can say with confidence that being able to buy the YETI Tundra 35 for under $200 at Amazon is a rare deal that's hard to beat.

You'll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of this deal, because we're only seeing it available in one color at Amazon right now — Cosmic Lilac. We've also found Prime Day YETI deals on the larger Tundra 45, down to $210 at Amazon when you opt for the same Cosmic Lilac hue.

Prime Day YETI Cooler deals

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler: was $275 now $192 @ Amazon

While we think the Tundra 35 would look right at home in a yard or on a picnic, it's also certified Bear Resistant, making it suitable for even the toughest trips. There's no melting thanks to a 3-inch PermaFrost insulation.

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler: was $300 now $210 @ Amazon

The YETI Tundra 45 can hold up to 26 cans and claims to be ‘virtually indestructible’. The saving is only available in this Cosmic Lilac shade, although we did see it available in other, now sold-out colors when we looked yesterday, meaning this deal is selling out fast.

More great cooler deals

Tom's Guide has spent years reviewing the top coolers on the market, and while we love YETI, we can also back these other discounted coolers if you're looking for something in a different color or at a different price point.

Coleman Cooler: was $199 now $160 @ Amazon

The Coleman Cooler has more of a retro feel than the YETI, and it's 20% off when you buy it in this deep green shade. In our tests, we rated this the best value for money option, and this 20% saving makes it an even better pick.

Pelican 30 Quart Elite Cooler: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The Pelican 30 Quart Elite Cooler means business. It has a lifetime guarantee and is made in the USA, available in a selection of colors. Users will enjoy the four self draining cup holders and non-skid rubber feet. When testing, we rated this the best for camping trips.