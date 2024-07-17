Hurry! These Prime Day Ninja coffee machines are still on sale from $69
Don't fall asleep on these coffee machine deals
Heatwaves are raging across the country and if you're looking for a way to get your iced coffee without leaving your air conditioned home, Ninja has a killer Prime Day deal you can't miss.
For a limited time, you can get the Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed System (CP307) for $179 at Amazon. That's one of the best deals we've seen from Ninja. Below I've rounded up some of the best Ninja coffee maker deals right now. Alternatively, for more ways to save, make sure to check out our list of the best Amazon promo codes this week.
Best Ninja coffee deals
Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
The Prime Day deals continue at Amazon. Right now you can get the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker (DCM201BK) on sale for just $69. The machine features a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. It lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.
Ninja Pods & Ground Coffee Maker: was $79 now $71 @ Amazon
The Ninja PB041ST gives you the best of both worlds. It can brew coffee using fresh grounds or when you're pressed for time it can make coffee via K-Cup pods. If you're using pods, you can opt from 6, 8, 10, or 12-oz. cup. If you're using grounds, you can choose from a 6, 8, 10, 12, 18, or 24-oz. cup. It also makes iced coffee and features a removable 56-oz water reservoir.
Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed System: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon
If you like cold brews as much as your hot drinks, this deal is worth your attention. The Ninja CP307 is a versatile coffee maker that offers six brew sizes as well as five brew styles, including an over ice setting. It can froth milk or brew your tea to the ideal temperature, so it's pretty much a jack of all trades. In our Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed System review, we said it turns your kitchen into a full-on cafe. Coffee and tea lovers will appreciate the flexibility of being able to make their beverages as simple or fancy as they want right from home.
