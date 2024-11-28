Hurry! Get huge Black Friday discounts on plans at Fliggs Mobile

Fliggs Mobile offers customers a range of paid-monthly 5G plans powered by digital e-SIMs and including unlimited texts and calls as standard. With 98% US coverage and 330 million customers, Fliggs Mobile is well-placed to be your next mobile service provider.

Both deals offer seamless onboarding, instant eSIM activation, and an intuitive app that puts users in full control of their mobile experience. If you’d like to save money with Fliggs Mobile at other times of the year, head over to our Fliggs Mobile coupon codes hub for the latest deals.

Our top picks from Fliggs Mobile

Unlimited Plan

36 GB of 5G high-speed data, unlimited nationwide talk & text, and 5% Bitcoin cashback every month.

$29.95 per month

1GB Plan

1 GB of 5G high-speed data, unlimited nationwide talk & text, and 5% Bitcoin cashback every month.

$8.95 per month

Why we love Fliggs Mobile

One of the best things about the Fliggs Mobile experience is that they have their own app. It’s free to download through the Google Play and Apple App stores and enables users to manage their accounts, activate their e-sim, buy add-ons, and manage their crypto Coins and cashback rewards.

Fliggs Mobile also runs a permanent discount program, where customers can lock in discount rates for the entirety of their plan rather than just for the first one or two months. Customers can also benefit from loyalty rewards and earn between 5% and 10% of the value of their monthly bill back as either cashback or cryptocurrency.