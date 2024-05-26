Huge PC Richard & Son Memorial Day sale — save on TVs and more
Save $700 on this 4K QLED Samsung
The next few hours will be filled with hundreds of Memorial Day sales. If you're looking for aggressive deals on appliances or TVs, PC Richard & Son is offering plenty of epic discounts that merit your attention.
For instance, right now you can get the Samsung 55" QN85C QLED TV on sale for $797 at PC Richard & Son. That's $700 off and an epic deal for this TV. PCR is also offering hundreds off on mattresses with prices from $99 for a Sealy mattress.
Best PC Richard & Son deals
Sealy Essentials Arwen Mattress: was $263 now $99 @ PC Richard & Son
In addition to TVs, PC Richard & Son is also offering some head-turning mattress deals. For example, you can get the Sealy Essentials Arwen mattress from $99 right now. This hybrid mattress features both memory foam and innersprings to provide comfort and support. After discount, the twin costs $99 (was $263), whereas the queen costs $149 (was $319).
Samsung 55" QN85C QLED TV: was $1,497 now $797 @ PC Richard & Son
Samsung TVs are known for packing serious specs and premium prices, but not this Memorial Day. PC Richard & Son has the Samsung QN85C QLED TV on sale for $797, which is the cheapest price we've seen from any retailer. For that price point you're getting a phenomenal display that uses a Neural Quantum Processor for 4K upscaling. It's also built on Samsung's Quantum Matrix Mini-LED system that vibrant colors and contrast. Dolby Atmos is included and you also gain access to the Samsung Gaming Hub, which includes Xbox Cloud streaming and Nvidia GeForce Now.
