Huge On Cloud sale discounts sneakers by 40% — 7 deals I’d shop now

On Running shoes are some of the trendiest and best running shoes on the market. Aside from their stylish design and array of colors, they also have a reputation for lasting the long haul.

Great news — some of our favorite On Cloud running shoes are up to 40% off right now during On's members sale. To take advantage of the discounts, all you have to do is be an On member or create an account (it's free)!

Although the sale focuses on last season's gear, you can get great deals on best-selling styles like the popular On Cloudvista on sale for just $115. Check out the rest of my favorite deals from the On members sale below.

On Cloud Running Shoe Deals

On Cloud X 3 (Men's and Women's): was $150 now $100 @ On

From running and walking to squatting and lunging, this pair of sneakers was made for just about everything. They're light, agile and breathable so you can feel sturdy and confident when you're working out in them or just wearing them. I own the previous generation of these sneakers and I can truly say that I still wear them for everything.

On Cloudrift (Women's): were $150 now $100 @ On

More into walking than running? On has a shoe for that. The Cloudrift is made for easy strolling thanks to a comfy, cushioned, breathable design. Sleek and stylish, these sneakers come with an ample helping of tread for good traction and good measure. There are select sizes still available in the men's version, but pickings are slim.

On Cloudflyer 4 (Men's and Women's): was $170 now $100 @ On

Regardless of what your running goals are, you'll be able to reach then when sporting these kicks. With a plushy tongue, a new molded sock-liner and an external heel counter, you'll be able to run in comfort no matter the distance.

On Cloudvista (Men's and Women's): was $150 now $115 @ On

If you're more about pounding the pebbles than the pavement, then the trail-ready On Cloudvista are your ticket to tagged peaks and sweeping views. This lightweight trail sneaker offers a nice balance between foot feel and cushioning. The tread is also super-grippy to help avoid wipeouts on slippery rocks and logs. Both the men's and the women's versions are still available in several colors and sizes.

On Cloudstratus 3 (Men's and Women's): was $180 now $125 @ On

This popular sneaker is soft and plush, and comfortable enough to wear all day. In our On Cloudstratus 3 review, we said that it’s a nice shoe to complete easy miles in and it can help keep tired legs feeling fresh. It's also designed for comfort and reliability, and is an improvement on previous iterations.