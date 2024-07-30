Huge Nike back to school sale is live — 9 deals I'd buy starting from $16

Summer is here, and while it may seem a distant thought for now, the next school semester will soon start. Thankfully, Nike is wasting no time with its huge back-to-school deals across clothing, shoes, and backpacks.

From retro Nike Dunks for under $100 to women's Nike Blazers with 25% off, there are styles for all — and that's not including backpacks and sports clothing, too. Additionally, you can use discount code "SPORT25" at checkout to knock an extra 25% off select apparel. Here are our picks for the best Nike back-to-school deals you can snap up right now. For more ways to save, check out this week's best Nike promo codes.

Best Nike Back-to-School Deals

Nike Sportswear Club T-Shirt: was $30 now $14 @ Nike

This simple t-shirt features the Nike swoosh logo with a soft, lightweight feel for everyday comfort. Wear it to class, the gym, or just for lounging around at home. Note: Use coupon "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Sportswear Club Shorts: was $50 now $23 @ Nike

These graphic shorts are made from soft, brushed fabric for comfort, but beware — only some colors are discounted, including navy blue and gray. Note: Use coupon "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Heritage Backpack: was $42 now $23 @ Nike

This kids backpack has 25L of storage space, and comes in other colors (they're selling fast, though). The zippered front pocket and subtle side pockets are ideal for storing additional items, too. Note: Use coupon "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Air Jordan 1 Mid: was $110 now $54 @ Nike

These instantly recognizable Jordans come in a variety of colors. They include ample cushioning/support and look amazing. Note: Use coupon "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Dunk Low Retro: was $115 now $73 @ Nike

With plenty of colors available, these Nike Dunk shoes are comfortable and stylish, offering a classic look inspired by varsity spirit. Note: Use coupon "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Dunk Low Retro SE: was $125 now $74 @ Nike

One of the most iconic shoes ever, these low-profile versions of the basketball classics are padded and breathable so you can wear them all day. Note: Use coupon "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Tech Fleece Joggers: was $125 now $80 @ Nike

These comfortable joggers are ideal for the gym or lounging at home. The Tech Fleece bottoms are also impressively warm and soft, with a zipper pocket too. Note: Use coupon "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Air Max 270: was $160 now $102 @ Nike

These slick shoes are available in a range of sizes, all offering plenty of comfort whether you're running errands or running full-stop. The women's shoe is on sale for $102. Note: Use coupon "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.