Huge L.L. Bean sale — 7 deals I'd buy now from $14

Whether you're the adventurous type or just want to wear comfortable clothes around the house, L.L. Bean is a great place to start. The long-running brand has a whole host of options for men, women, and kids, and its current sale offers plenty to get excited about.

Right now L.L. Bean has apparel and accessories on sale from $4. The sale includes shorts, tumblers, hoodies, and more. Yes, Prime Big Deal Days is around the corner, but these are deals you won't find on Amazon. Here are my top picks in the latest L.L. Bean sale.

L.L. Bean deals

Insulated Camp Tumbler: was $19 now $14 @ L.L. Bean

Available in three different color options, this tumbler is the perfect travel companion. It can keep your favorite beverage hot or cold and it even fits in most car cup holders, too.

Men's Carefree Unshrinkable Tee: was $24 now $19 @ L.L. Bean

The L.L. Bean Unshrinkable Tee promises to keep its shape no matter how many times you wash it. The resilient tee is great for lounging around at home or even for the gym. Note: You must opt for the Tall and Mist Blue shirt to get this price.

Women's Pima Cotton Tee: was $24 now $19 @ L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean's best women's crewneck is made from Supima cotton, which offers extra-long staple fibers that are twice as strong as regular cotton fibers. That means this shirt should last longer than your average tee. It's on sale in Capri Blue or Sunrise Pink.

L.L. Bean Mountain Fleece Half-Zip (men's): was $69 now $34

Men can take 50% off L.L. Bean's functional and comfy Mountain Fleece in a half-zip. This do-it-all mid-layer is outrageously soft, stretchy and breathable, making it a solid activewear option for hikes or early morning jogs... but also lounging on the couch.

Women's VentureSoft Knit Joggers: was $69 now $34 @ L.L. Bean

Soft by name, soft by nature, these joggers are comfortable and fashionable whether you're hiking, heading out for coffee, or spending the day indoors. Note: They have a slightly fitted feel through the hip and thigh.

Men's Comfort Camp Sweatpants: was $69 now $39 @ L.L. Bean

These ultrasoft sweatpants are made with a stretchy fabric, which makes them ideal for the gym. They're also moisture-wicking, while retaining a cotton-like feel. They're currently over 40% off in various sizes.