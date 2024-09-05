Huge Hoka sale — 23 running shoe and apparel deals I’d shop now from $12
Run, don’t walk to snag these stylish Hoka deals
Hoping to snag some high-quality hiking shoes for upcoming fall adventures? Or maybe you're looking to upgrade your current running sneakers and apparel. Either way, you're in luck because Hoka is currently having a massive sale with discounts on top-rated athletic wear and trail gear.
Hoka's current sale is knocking up to 50% off some of their best-selling shoes, apparel and accessories, with deals starting at just $12. We've also sprinkled in a few great Hoka deals on last season's styles from Nordstrom Rack.
Whether you're a loyal Hoka customer or you're ready to see what all the hype is about, now is the perfect time to shop the Hoka collection. Here are 23 running and hiking deals I would shop ASAP.
Best Hoka Shoe Deals
Crescendo MD (All Gender): was $80 now $59 @ Hoka
If you're looking to compete on the track, this beginner-friendly shoe is a great investment. Equipped with a 6-pin spike plate, comfortable midsole foam, and a single-layer mesh upper, you'll have a speedy competitive edge.
Hoka Arahi 6 running shoe: was $140 now $99 @ Nordstrom Rack
The Arahi 6 features a vented mesh upper, compression-molded foam midsole and a 5mm heel drop with stable support and balanced cushioning.
Torrent 3 (Women's): was $130 now $103 @ Hoka
If you're looking for a lightweight, high-performance trail running shoe, look no further than the Torrent 3. It was designed for women with medium to high arches and neutral runners. You can grab them in a variety of other colors, as well. The men's version of the Torrent 3 shoe is also on sale for $103.
Cielo X 2 MD (All Gender): was $160 now $119 @ Hoka
This shoe is perfect for those who already know they love competitive running and want to up their game. With a freshly designed upper and a stiffer spike plate, these lightweight running shoes are ideal for middle-distance racing between 800m and 3K.
Carbon X 3 (Men’s): was $200 now $119 @ Nordstrom Rack
Offering a beautiful balance of cushioning and weight, the Rincon 3 makes a comeback with a lovely lightweight design. This updated version showcases an asymmetrical tongue, a sleeker pull tab, and a ventilated mesh upper to ensure optimal breathability.
Trail Code GTX (Women’s): was $185 now $137 @ Hoka
If exploring the outdoors is on your fall bucket list, you might want to snatch up these hiking shoes. With a compression-molded midsole for support and Hoka's Hubble heel to reduce impact, your next hike will be a breeze. And with water-repellant materials, you don't have to worry about splashing through puddles or streams along the way.
Bondi X (Men's): was $215 now $139 @ Nordstrom Rack
This is a bulkier, but well-reviewed shoe. Carbon-plated, these shoes have a built-in extended rocker for an extra boost and comfort no matter the distance.
Trail Code GTX (Men’s): was $185 now $137 @ Hoka
If climbing to the nearest mountain peak is a regular weekend activity for you, it's worth investing in one of Hoka's most popular hiking shoes. Take advantage of this shoe's unrivaled support, comfortable construction, and water-repellant surface materials.
Speedgoat 5 Mid GTX (Women's): was $180 now $143 @ Hoka
Like the Speedgoat Trail Running shoes, the Hoka Mid GTX Hiking Boot by the same name prioritizes comfort and traction but also moisture resistance — the upper and mid are made of GORE-TEX to ensure water and mud stay out. A thick sole provides plenty of cushioning, while traction lugs on the bottom ensure a no-slip grip, even when scrambling up wet rocks.
Kaha 2 Low GTX (All Gender): was $220 now $164 @ Hoka
This hiking shoe has an unbelievable weight-to-cushion ratio equipped with a Hubble heel to reduce impact. It delivers durability, support and peak performance. The shoe is selling out and is only available in a few sizes.
Tecton X 2 (Women's): was $225 now $179 @ Hoka
Equipped with Hoka's signature style, the Tecton X 2 has seen an upgrade that reduces its overall weight. It features a water-resistant Matryx upper that's lightweight and breathable, parallel carbon fiber plates and firm, responsive cushioning underfoot.
Kaha 2 GTX (Women’s): was $240 now $179 @ Hoka
This is a more advanced hiking shoe from Hoka, equipped with a Hubble heel to reduce impact, increased ground contact for extra traction, and a plush, dual-density midsole for comfort on long trails.
Kaha 2 GTX (Men’s): was $240 now $179 @ Hoka
In addition to this dark green Duffel Bag / Radiant Yellow colorway, Hoka has discounted four other colorways for this premium hiking shoe. This shoe is equally plush and durable, with boosted traction and a Hubble heel for support. With these hiking shoes, you'll be ready to tackle the toughest trails.
Best Hoka Apparel Deals
ColdSnap Fleece Headband: was $24 now $12 @ Hoka
Perfect for the chillier days and months to come, this Coldsnap Fleece Headband features cozy brushed fleece and ample ear coverage. It's a winter win for road runners and trail runners alike.
Hupana Sports Bra: was $38 now $19 @ HOKA
Feel comfort and freedom in your workouts with the second-skin fit of the Hupana sports bra. This racerback bra provides medium support, making sure your chest feels supported during exercise.
Glide Short Sleeve (Men’s): was $52 now $39 @ Hoka
At first glance, this may look like any old T-shirt, but it's not made with cotton. It's made with a lightweight, sweat-wicking polyester fabric that's perfect for keeping you cool during runs on warmer days. It also features a few reflective spots throughout to help you stay visible at night.
Split Short (Women's): was $54 now $39 @ Hoka
Made with ultra-stretchy fabric and a semi-split leg, you'll have maximum mobility and be race-ready. The ultralight shorts feature an intuitive pocket, a brief liner, and a built-in drawcord to dial in the perfect fit.
7" Short (Men's): was $68 now $49 @ Hoka
These high-performance running shorts were made for mobility! They feature stretchy woven knit material, a brief liner, and a waistband with drawcord to ensure they stay put. They're also water repellant so you can feel confident you'll stay dry until through your last mile.
Cold Weather Layer (Women's): was $80 now $59 @ Hoka
It's not frigid outside yet, but a deal on this Hoka Cold Weather Layer is too good to pass up. It keeps your neck, arms and wrists protected from the elements during outdoor runs, and features a reflective bird logo on one side.
Hoka One Active Woven Pant (Women's): was $88 now $64 @ Hoka
Nab a deal on this Hoka One Active Woven Pant. Its lightweight, stretchy fabric means its perfect during workouts, hikes or casual walks. It features zippered pockets, an adjustable drawcord and an elastic waistband.
Essential Jogger (All Gender): was $98 now $69 @ Hoka
The coziest post-work out pant there ever was, these joggers are buttery soft jogger and offer cloud-like comfort. They feature a roomie, relaxed fit and pair perfectly with the Essential Hoodie, which you can grab for $98 (not on sale).
ColdSnap Vest (Women's): was $128 now $69 @ Hoka
If you want to stay warm but be visible while running, this ColdSnap vest is ideal. It's arguably best in winter, but it's comfortable enough for running errands, too.
ColdSnap Jacket (Men's): was $228 now $134 @ Hoka
Snag nearly $100 off this running jacket that provides zoned warmth where you need it the most. The slim-fit outer layer is soft, quiet and remarkably comfortable.
