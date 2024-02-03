Epic Walmart weekend sale — 11 deals I'd recommend buying right now

The deals keep coming, and Walmart is home to some big discounts this weekend as part of its latest sale — including AirPods, Apple Watch and much, much more.

Whether you're looking for $70 off of the latest Apple Watch Series 9, a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle at under $360 ($50 off) or a truly "so big you have to see it to believe it" 75-inch Samsung QLED TV for $1,197 ($601 off), there's a little something for all in this deals roundup.

You can improve your home security, too, with a three-pack of Anker eufy 2K indoor security cameras for $119.97 at Walmart. That's $45 off of the MSRP and you've got yourself a trio of cameras in one purchase, too.

Below you'll find even more deals to check out, with my picks of the best Walmart discounts this week.

Walmart sale — best deals

AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Walmart

The second-generation AirPods are still great, and Walmart has slashed the price, too. If you've not tried the instant pairing and device switching afforded by the H1 chip inside, you may never get a better opportunity to do so for less. Despite newer models, we said they're great for iOS users in our AirPods review.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon

LG 70 inch 70UQ7070ZUD TV: was $658 now $498 @ Walmart

Get this huge 70-inch TV with a 2160p resolution and LG's webOS UI for $150 less in this week's Walmart deals. That's less than you'd pay for a 65-inch model at other retailers.

Samsung 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,197 @ Walmart

This mammoth TV is bordering on being a cinema screen at 75 inches, but it's about more than just size with 4K auto upscaling and LED backlighting. Imagine the latest movies on this thing, with a 3840 x 2160 resolution — I want one myself.

HP Victus 15.6 Laptop: was $1,099 now $758 @ Walmart

This huge saving makes this powerhouse laptop more affordable for just about anyone, whether you're playing games that take advantage of its RTX 4060 GPU and 144Hz refresh rate or not, and it offers up to 11 hours of battery life, too.