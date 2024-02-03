Epic Walmart weekend sale — 11 deals I'd recommend buying right now

Deals
By Lloyd Coombes
published

Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, and huge 70-inch TVs at Walmart right now

Walmart store front with Price Drop deals tag
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The deals keep coming, and Walmart is home to some big discounts this weekend as part of its latest sale — including AirPods, Apple Watch and much, much more.

Whether you're looking for $70 off of the latest Apple Watch Series 9, a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle at under $360 ($50 off) or a truly "so big you have to see it to believe it" 75-inch Samsung QLED TV for $1,197  ($601 off), there's a little something for all in this deals roundup.

You can improve your home security, too, with a three-pack of Anker eufy 2K indoor security cameras for $119.97 at Walmart. That's $45 off of the MSRP and you've got yourself a trio of cameras in one purchase, too.

Below you'll find even more deals to check out, with my picks of the best Walmart discounts this week.

Walmart sale — best deals

AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ WalmartPrice check: $99 @ Amazon

AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Walmart
The second-generation AirPods are still great, and Walmart has slashed the price, too. If you've not tried the instant pairing and device switching afforded by the H1 chip inside, you may never get a better opportunity to do so for less. Despite newer models, we said they're great for iOS users in our AirPods review.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 Cellular: was $499 now $429 @ WalmartPrice check: $459 @ Amazon | $429 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9 Cellular: was $499 now $429 @ Walmart
Apple's latest smartwatch and fitness tracker is reduced, and while it doesn't reinvent the wheel it remains the best Apple Watch yet. Its 'Double Tap' gesture control is the closest many of us will come to using Vision Pro features, too, and this version has cellular. Read our review for more.
Price check: $459 @ Amazon | $429 @ Best Buy

LG 70 inch 70UQ7070ZUD TV: was $658 now $498 @ Walmart

LG 70 inch 70UQ7070ZUD TV: was $658 now $498 @ Walmart
Get this huge 70-inch TV with a 2160p resolution and LG's webOS UI for $150 less in this week's Walmart deals. That's less than you'd pay for a 65-inch model at other retailers.

Beats Solo3: was $179 now $129 @ WalmartPrice check: $96 @ Amazon $129 @ Best Buy

Beats Solo3: was $179 now $129 @ Walmart
Beats are now fully part of the Apple ecosystem, meaning they offer many of the same benefits as AirPods, including quick and easy setup and device switching between all your Apple tech.
Price check: $96 @ Amazon | $129 @ Best Buy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $48 @ Walmart Since it's sold more than just about any other Switch game, you don't often see Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on sale. Better yet, you can buy the add-on pass to double the number of tracks in the game. Price check: $52 @ Amazon | $53 @ Best Buy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $48 @ Walmart
Since it's sold more than just about any other Switch game, you don't often see Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on sale. Better yet, you can buy the add-on pass to double the number of tracks in the game.
Price check: $52 @ Amazon | $53 @ Best Buy

Samsung 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,197 @ Walmart

Samsung 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,197 @ Walmart
This mammoth TV is bordering on being a cinema screen at 75 inches, but it's about more than just size with 4K auto upscaling and LED backlighting. Imagine the latest movies on this thing, with a 3840 x 2160 resolution — I want one myself.

Super Mario Bros Wonder: was $59 now $52 @ Walmart It's a smidge cheaper at Amazon, but this Game of the Year nominee from Nintendo is still the latest new 2D Mario game and is packed full of surprises for new and longtime fans of the plumber's adventures. Price check: $50 @ Amazon |&nbsp;$59 @ Best Buy&nbsp;

Super Mario Bros Wonder: was $59 now $52 @ Walmart
It's a smidge cheaper at Amazon, but this Game of the Year nominee from Nintendo is still the latest new 2D Mario game and is packed full of surprises for new and longtime fans of the plumber's adventures.
Price check: $50 @ Amazon$59 @ Best Buy 

HP Victus 15.6 Laptop: was $1,099 now $758 @ Walmart

HP Victus 15.6 Laptop: was $1,099 now $758 @ Walmart
This huge saving makes this powerhouse laptop more affordable for just about anyone, whether you're playing games that take advantage of its RTX 4060 GPU and 144Hz refresh rate or not, and it offers up to 11 hours of battery life, too.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $69 @ WalmartPrice check: $99 @ Amazon | $149 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $69 @ Walmart
We awarded these nifty earbuds a 4-star rating in our review, and at this price, they're even harder to ignore. With built-in noise cancelling, great audio quality, and decent battery life, they're well worth a look.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon | $149 @ Best Buy

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart Bundle:&nbsp;was $359 now $409 @ Walmart This deal gets you the latest version of Nintendo's popular hybrid console, including the lovely white Joy-Con controllers, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, for just $10 more than you'd pay for the console alone at Amazon or Best Buy. Price check:&nbsp;$349 (no game) @ Amazon | $349.99 (no game) @ Best Buy

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart Bundle: was $359 now $409 @ Walmart
This deal gets you the latest version of Nintendo's popular hybrid console, including the lovely white Joy-Con controllers, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, for just $10 more than you'd pay for the console alone at Amazon or Best Buy.
Price check: $349 (no game) @ Amazon | $349.99 (no game) @ Best Buy

Anker eufy 2K Indoor Camera Pack: was $164 now $119 @ WalmartPrice check: $99 (for two) @ Amazon

Anker eufy 2K Indoor Camera Pack: was $164 now $119 @ Walmart
These indoor security cameras are ideal for protecting your home, and this discount means you can save $45. Put another way, you're getting three cameras for not much more than Amazon would charge you for two of them.
Price check: $99 (for two) @ Amazon

Lloyd Coombes