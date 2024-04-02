Epic TV deal knocks $552 off Samsung's 2024 The Frame 4K TV

It's a good week to be a Prime member. Amazon-owned Woot is running a series of Prime member-only deals this week as part of its Prime Appreciation Days event. One of the best deals is slashing $552 off Samsung's new 2024 TV.

For a limited time, Prime members can get the Samsung 65-inch The Frame 4K QLED TV for $1,447 at Woot. That's $552 off and Woot is the only retailer offering this price. By comparison, Amazon has it for $1,997.

Samsung 65" The Frame 4K QLED TV (2024): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13140756?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://electronics.woot.com/offers/samsung-qled-4k-ls03d-the-frame-series-2024z" data-link-merchant="woot.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,999 now $1,447 @ Woot

Samsung's The Frame TV 2024 just received its first price cut. The QLED TV features an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. The 2024 model features a new dynamic refresh mode, which kicks down the refresh rate of the TV when in it's in art mode (to save on energy). In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/tvs/samsung-the-frame-tv-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="woot.com"">Samsung The Frame (2024) hands-on, we said the TV looks great in art mode and we also liked that the Samsung Art Store now offers a monthly curation of artwork users can display for free. The TV also features HDR10 Plus support, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Amazon Alexa, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and four HDMI 2.1 ports.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-65-Inch-Anti-Reflection-Customizable-QN65LS03D%2Fdp%2FB0CV9K9BR7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="woot.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,997 @ Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6576593&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-ls03d-the-frame-series-qled-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6576593.p%3FskuId%3D6576593&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="woot.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,999 @ Best Buy

So what's new in the 2024 version of the Samsung Frame? Well, for starters the TV sports a new, energy-saving dynamic refresh mode. When the TV is in art mode, it automatically kicks down the refresh rate from 120Hz to 60Hz. Given that this TV is meant to be always on, we appreciate the new energy-saving feature.

The updated model also has the Pantone Validated Artful Color check. This basically means that the artwork, under normal lighting conditions, looks even closer to its museum counterparts.

We've yet to fully test the TV, but in our Samsung The Frame (2024) hands-on we said initial test results look solid, though keep in mind this TV is meant for folks who want a TV that looks like it belongs in a museum.

Additionally, while we love the $552 price cut, Best Buy is offering a free 65-inch Samsung 4K TV ($479 value) when you purchase any 2024 Samsung TV, including the Frame 2024. The price cut offers the better value, but if you need two new TVs, Best Buy's promo is worth checking out. For more deals, check out our guide to the best TV deals.