Epic Target sale knocks up to 60% off TVs, patio furniture and smart home — 21 deals I’d shop now

When it comes to recent sales, Target's summer savings events do not disappoint! And although we're passed most of the season's major holidays and sales, the discounts are still going strong.

Target's current sales are knocking up to 30% off kitchen and dining essentials and a whopping 60% off smart home devices from brands like Blink, Ring, Amazon and more. But that's not all — TVs, laptops and outdoor patio furniture also have impressive discounts you won't want to miss!

For your shopping convenience, I've put together a list of all my favorite must-have items from Target! Check out the 21 deals I'm shopping right now.

Best Target deals

Target apparel: up to 30% off @ Target

Target is taking up to 30% off select women's, men's and kids' apparel. The sale includes tanks, tees, dresses, shorts and more.

Smart home devices: up to 60% off @ Target

Target is taking up to 60% off on smart home devices. You can get high-quality items from top brands like Ring, Blink, Amazon and more with huge discounts.

Tile Starter Pack: Was $54 now $39 @ Target

The Tile Starter Pack features the Tile Mate and Tile Slim trackers. They are great for keeping track of everyday essentials like your keys, wallet or any other item that can be easily misplaced. Tile Slim's slender design makes it a good fit for wallets and purses.

Bowne LED Outdoor String Light: was $71 now $52 @ Target

Illuminate your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that has 10 LED lights in birdcage-style shades. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Target

The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single-cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's the easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $79 @ Target

Target has the Apple AirPods with a standard/wired charging case on sale for $79. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review, we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.

Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella: was $239 now $91 @ Target

At a whopping 62% off, this outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.

happimess Elmo 8-Gallon Double Bucket Trash Can: was $267 now $93 @ Target

This 8-gallon, double-bucket trash can is currently 65% off at Target. You'll be able to maximize space and minimize waste with a step can that serves as both a trash and recycle bin in one. It features easy-lift handles on each side and removable liners, making it convenient to empty. It's also compatible with most kitchen-sized trash bags.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 @ Target

If you’re an artist, using an iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil can be just as effective as a high-end graphics tablet for a much lower price. The matte finish, weighted feel and wireless charging also make it a significant upgrade over the 1st Generation Apple Pencil.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven: was $229 and now $129 @ Target

For toasting, baking and air frying, the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is a great purchase. The air fryer will let you fry up your favorite foods with less grease (and guilt), making it a healthier option. This versatile kitchen appliance includes accessories such as the oven rack, baking pan/drip tray, and Air Fryer Basket.

Black & Decker Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $279 now $134 @ Target

At 52% off, this cordless stick vacuum is a steal! Keep your home spotless with the machine that lifts up hair, fur and debris from just about any type of floor, including carpets. The vacuum also includes a crevice tool and quickly transforms into a handheld vacuum to clean stairs and furniture. Additionally, you can lie it flat to vacuum hard-to-reach places like under beds and couches.

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $193 @ Target

Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Vizio V-Series 5.1 Sound Bar: was $249 now $199 @ Target

The Vizio V-Series 5.1 Sound Bar is a tempting buy after this discount. For just $199, you get a slim soundbar with three full-range speakers, two surround speakers to place on either side of the soundbar, a 5” wireless subwoofer for plenty of bass, equipped with support for Dolby Audio 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X.

Costway 8” Memory Foam Mattress: was $599 now $225 @ Target

If you need a new mattress, this 8” memory foam mattress is a whopping 62% off — that’s a savings of $374! The memory foam is gel-infused and porous to help keep you cool, and offers medium firmness for a good balance between comfort and support.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $369 @ Target

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review, we called it an intelligent mid-tier pick for price-conscious customers. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Costway 5-piece Outdoor Patio Sectional: was $1,089 now $428 @ Target

Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one armless sofa, two corner sofas, one ottoman and one coffee table. Made of a solid steel structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions and removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs.

PS5 Slim: was $499 now $449 @ Target

The PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor and packs a larger 1TB SSD. The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform to date and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games.

HP 15.6” FHD Laptop (AMD): was $629 now $439 @ Target

If you or a college student you know needs a new laptop, this HP model offers excellent specs at a budget-friendly price. For just $439, this laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6” FHD (1920 x 1080) LED display.