Don't wait until Prime Day — shop these 15 Hoka sneaker deals right now
Hoka just dropped new sale styles starting at $47
Prime Big Deal Days is just a few weeks away — but retailers everywhere are already discounting items from their own collections in an effort to keep pace with Amazon. Hoka is no exception. The brand with lightweight and comfortable kicks is hosting a massive sale featuring its top-rated running shoes and trail gear.
Hoka's current sale is offering epic markdowns on some of their best-selling shoes, with deals starting at just $47. Whether you're a loyal Hoka customer or you're ready to see what all the hype is about, now is the perfect time to shop the Hoka sale. Here are 15 running and hiking shoe deals I would shop ASAP.
Best Hoka Deals
Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 (All Gender): was $60 now $47 @ Hoka
Although these aren't sneakers, we just had to throw these slides into the mix. If you're in need of some serious arch support following an intense workout, look no further than Hoka’s recovery slides. They are specifically designed to cradle your feet 24/7 but with added breathability, thanks to the addition of four airflow vents.
Hoka Crescendo MD (All Gender): was $80 now $59 @ Hoka
If you're looking to compete on the track, this beginner-friendly shoe is a great investment. Equipped with a 6-pin spike plate, comfortable midsole foam, and a single-layer mesh upper, you'll have a speedy competitive edge.
Hoka Torrent 3 (Women's): was $130 now $103 @ Hoka
If you're looking for a lightweight, high-performance trail running shoe, look no further than the Torrent 3. It was designed for women with medium to high arches and neutral runners. You can grab them in a variety of other colors, as well. The men's version of the Torrent 3 shoe is also on sale for $103.
Hoka Arahi 7 (Women's): was $145 now $115 @ Hoka
This is not your average stability shoe! The new Arahi 7 delivers the same great features and streamlined support as its predecessor, but it now has a zonally engineered, flat knit upper for improved midfoot lockdown, a plusher tongue and a stretchy dual gusset beneath the lace line.
Hoka Cielo X 2 MD (All Gender): was $160 now $119 @ Hoka
This shoe is perfect for those who already know they love competitive running and want to up their game. With a freshly designed upper and a stiffer spike plate, these lightweight running shoes are ideal for middle-distance racing between 800m and 3K.
Hoka Stinson 7 (Men's): was $170 now $135 @ Hoka
Known as the Swiss army knife of shoes, the Stinson 7 cues up the perfect blend of plush cushioning and versatile traction. Whether you're running on the road, gravel or dirt, the shoe's stabilizing H-Frame can conquer any terrain and transition between them smoothly.
Hoka Trail Code GTX (Women’s): was $185 now $137 @ Hoka
If exploring the outdoors is on your fall bucket list, you might want to snatch up these hiking shoes. With a compression-molded midsole for support and Hoka's Hubble heel to reduce impact, your next hike will be a breeze. And with water-repellant materials, you don't have to worry about splashing through puddles or streams along the way.
Hoka Trail Code GTX (Men’s): was $185 now $137 @ Hoka
Is climbing to the nearest mountain peak a regular weekend activity for you? If yes, it's worth investing in one of Hoka's most popular hiking shoes. Take advantage of this shoe's unrivaled support, comfortable construction, and water-repellant surface materials.
Hoka Clifton LS (All Gender): was $175 now $139 @ Hoka
The Clifton LS blends lifestyle and performance like never before. The sneakers are made for your days off from training when you still want to rock that sporty look. They're street ready thanks to their pebbled leather, textured suede and streamlined laces.
Hoka Gaviota 5 (Men's): was $175 now $139 @ Hoka
This fifth generation Gaviota model boasts a new stabilizing H frame and softer foams than ever before. You'll get top-tier stability without having to compromise comfort, since the shoes offer Bondi-level cushioning to deliver that signature HOKA ride.
Hoka Speedgoat 5 Mid GTX (Women's): was $180 now $143 @ Hoka
Like the Speedgoat Trail Running shoes, the Hoka Mid GTX Hiking Boot by the same name prioritizes comfort and traction but also moisture resistance — the upper and mid are made of GORE-TEX to ensure water and mud stay out. A thick sole provides plenty of cushioning, while traction lugs on the bottom ensure a no-slip grip, even when scrambling up wet rocks.
Hoka Transport X (All Gender): was $200 now $159 @ Hoka
From walking to work to running at the track, this crossover shoe is up for pretty much anything. Stylish enough for casual everyday wear, the sneaker is also speedy enough to pick up the pace. They feature a propulsive carbon fiber plate, responsive midsole foam and a smooth-riding rocker for effortless heel-to-toe transitions.
Hoka Tecton X 2 (Women's): was $225 now $179 @ Hoka
Equipped with Hoka's signature style, the Tecton X 2 has seen an upgrade that reduces its overall weight. It features a water-resistant Matryx upper that's lightweight and breathable, parallel carbon fiber plates and firm, responsive cushioning underfoot.
Hoka Kaha 2 GTX (Women’s): was $240 now $179 @ Hoka
This is a more advanced hiking shoe from Hoka, equipped with a Hubble heel to reduce impact, increased ground contact for extra traction, and a plush, dual-density midsole for comfort on long trails.
Hoka Kaha 2 GTX (Men’s): was $240 now $179 @ Hoka
In addition to this dark green Duffel Bag / Radiant Yellow colorway, Hoka has discounted four other colorways for this premium hiking shoe. This shoe is equally plush and durable, with boosted traction and a Hubble heel for support. With these hiking shoes, you'll be ready to tackle the toughest trails.
