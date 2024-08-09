Huge Salomon summer sale — 11 outdoor deals I recommend now

Thanks to constant innovation with each new generation of footwear, Salomon running shoes are battle-born to tackle technical terrain in tenuous weather. The Salomon brand is no stranger to persnickety elevation, either, so if your current trail running shoes have seen better days, you’re gonna wanna scope out their latest summer sales. (Your feet will thank me later.)

As of this writing, fellow outdoor enthusiasts can save up to 30% off a plethora of premium apparel on Salomon’s website, which includes a solid roster of best-selling running shoes, shirts, shorts, rain jackets, backpacks and more. Bottom line: trail runners and road runners will not want to miss Salomon’s summer sale, and I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite deals to get your motor humming.

If the wild woods are calling your name, don’t answer the call without the proper gear. Here are 11 Salomon deals to put on your radar before the next big adventure.

Best Salomon deals for men

Salomon XT 15 Bladder: was $130 now $91 @ Salomon

Whether you're an avid trail runner, hiker, or cyclist, having the right hydration backpack on hand can mean the difference between the perfect long-distance workout or an exercise in dehydration. The XT 15 Bladder features a lightweight design that doesn’t skimp on storage options; the main compartment is complemented by two zipped pockets at the hip, and an elastic gear carrier across the back. Bonus: a 2-liter hydration bladder is included.

Salomon Sense Ride 5: was $140 now $105 @ Salomon Your six senses are bound to be heightened with the Sense Ride 5, a versatile trail running shoe that’s equally equipped for mid-distance runs as it is for ultramarathon logistics. The Energy Foam midsole provides plenty of cushioning and response with each and every step, while the durable 3D mesh upper hugs your foot like a glove. In short, these shoes are prepared for anything. Note: Click "Shocking Orange" color to see this price.

Salomon Thundercross: was $140 now $105 @ Salomon

Featuring Sensifit construction for precise footholds as you hurtle your way down the mountain, the Thundercross shoe boasts downright aggressive 5mm lugs on the bottom to provide exceptional grip from the ground up. The springy midsole adds maximum cushion as you hop from one slab to another, resulting in a smooth ride with every stride. Note: Click "India Ink" color to see this price.

Salomon Speedcross 6: was $145 now $108 @ Salomon

When it comes to durable, ultra-grippy treads and consistently comfortable padding underfoot, you can’t do much better than the Speedcross 6 trail running shoes, which feature Sensifit construction and a revamped upper that was built with tricky terrain in mind. The updated outsole gets rid of mud in a jiffy, handling well on even the sloppiest of slopes. Note: Click "Cess Green" color to see this price.

Salomon Speedcross 6 Gore-Tex: was $165 now $123 @ Salomon

Take everything you love about those snazzy Speedcross 6s above…and add Gore-Tex. If you find yourself slogging through the mud on a regular basis, you’ll no doubt appreciate the Gore-Tex membrane on the outside of this already-awesome shoe, which adds an extra layer of protection against wet and muddy conditions. Unpredictable weather is no match for these bad boys! Note: Click "Blue Print" color to see this price.

Best Salomon deals for women

Salomon ADV Skin 5 Running Vest: was $140 now $98 @ Salomon

If you like the Bonatti Trail Shell, this complementary 5L running vest can be worn right underneath it, featuring a wealth of pockets to hold your essentials on race day. The stretchy sternum strap is easy to adjust on the fly, allowing for multiple pole-carrying solutions on the trail. This vest comes with two triangular 500ml soft flasks for the front pockets, and room in the back for a 1.5-liter reservoir.

Salomon Glide Max TR: was $160 now $112 @ Salomon

If you prefer cushy, cushy landings as you gallop through the woods, consider the Glide Max TR, which combines Salomon’s Energy Foam-infused midsole with an extra-high stack to give you exactly that. The 6mm drop allows for smooth-as-yak-butter transitions over mixed terrain, and the lightweight engineered mesh upper won’t weigh you down.

Salomon Pulsar Trail Pro 2: was $159 now $119 @ Salomon

Boasting Energy Blade-powered propulsion to provide maximum responsiveness around every hairpin turn, these noticeably nimble trail running shoes have an anti-debris collar to keep errant pebbles at bay. Optimized lug geometry and grippy Contragrip MA rubber reduce slippage when the weather gets dicey, making these mountain-ready mud-skippers worth their weight in kinetic energy.

Salomon DRX Bliss: was $160 now $120 @ Salomon

Featuring Salomon’s springy Energy Foam cushioning to propel you forward during even the groggiest of morning jogs, these everyday road running shoes are all about fluidity and stability — and it shows. The engineered mesh upper is paired with an “extra-comfy collar zone” for even more breathable bliss on varied terrain.

Salomon Phantasm 2: was $170 now $127 @ Salomon

The Phantasm 2 combines a composite fiber plate underfoot with Salomon’s signature rocker geometry to deliver a “propulsive sensation” with every stride. A breathable mesh upper houses hidden pockets of padding for optimized comfort when you’re on the move. Long-story-short: if you want more bounce to the ounce, these lightweight running shoes were built for speed.