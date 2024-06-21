Apple just launched an epic sale on must-play games for Mac — here are the top 13 deals to shop now

In the past it would be strange to think about gaming on a Mac, however, Apple has recently been pushing its computers as premier gaming machines, even including Game Mode to help users get the most out of the device. Apple gaming fans are in for a further treat as the Mac App Store recently unveiled several games newly on sale this week.

The games in question run the gamut from major Souls-like releases, apocalyptic walking sims and even the odd indie darling. Meanwhile, the deals in question can reach as high as 75% off of the original price, so there has never been a better time to grab one of these titles and play it on your Mac.

With all that said, here are the games currently on sale on the Mac App Store until June 27 so grab them while you can.

Best Mac games on sale

GRIS: was $9 now $2 @ Mac App Store

GRIS is another game that differs from what we would expect from a normal game. You take the role of a young woman lost in her own world as she deals with her own pain. There is no threat of death here, and no real frustration either. Instead, it is a journey of self overlaid with a gorgeous soundtrack that would be worth $2.99 on its own.

Valheim: was $19 now $9 @ Mac App Store

If you are a fan of Norse Mythology, crafting, building and playing with up to 10 of your friends then Valheim is for you. Valheim promises a massive procedurally generated world set in the tenth world where you must build and fight to survive. If you want a game that’ll keep you entertained for hours then Valheim is ideal for only $9.99.

Inscryption: was $19 now $9 @ Mac App Store

Inscyption touts itself as a love letter to gaming, and having been made by the same creator as Pony Island and The Hex, we can see why. In Inscryption you will need to build a deck of woodland creature cards through various means, some pretty unpleasant, and use them to embark on a deeply disturbing odyssey.

Inside: was $19 now $9 @ Mac App Store

At first glance Inside is nothing more than a constant journey to the right, but the simple gameplay hides an engaging and deeply disturbing journey into a terrifying world. Inside challenges you with intriguing puzzles while conveying some pretty unpleasant themes, however, if you are looking for a short game that will keep you engaged throughout the whole play through, then Inside is one for you.

LUNA The Shadows Dust: was $14 now $9 @ Mac App Store

LUNA The Shadows Dust is a fully hand-animated Point & Click puzzle adventure that tells its story without ever saying a word. Players take control of two playable companions that explore a magical world while solving puzzles all while listening to an original soundtrack. This is an experience that is magnificently well crafted, despite only coming from a team of four, and is well worth the reduced price of admission.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut: was $39 now $9 @ Mac App Store

Disco Elysium, the winner of three BAFTAs and a host of other awards, is the detective game many have been looking for. The game gives players unprecedented freedom of choice in how they approach each task, be it through guile, charm, or even violence. There is a reason that it is on our list of the best Mac games and it is certainly worth picking up for this price.

Return to Monkey Island: was $24 now $12 @ Mac App Store

Return to Monkey Island is the next installment of the extremely popular Monkey Island puzzle series. Players will once again take the role of Guybrush Threepwood as he matches wits with his old enemy, the zombie pirate LeChuck. If you are looking for a game that offers head-scratching puzzles, and a healthy dose of comedy, you have to look here!

SnowRunner: was $29 now $14 @ Mac App Store

Have you ever wanted to drive a massive truck through some of the most extreme environments on the planet?SnowRunner is the game for you as you and up to 4 friends face extreme environments. If you love shows like IceTruckers, this is the ideal game for you and this is a great deal to grab for your Mac.

Resident Evil Village: was $39 now $15 @ Mac App Store

While you might know Resident Evil Village from all the memes about the tall vampire lady, there’s more to this game than the memes. This first-person action horror game builds on the design of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard with a larger world and an expanded plot, not to mention thrilling boss fights and devious puzzles.

Transport Fever 2: was $35 now $17 Mac App Store

Are you a fan of organizing detailed travel plans, of making sure the infrastructure is there to get people to where they need to be each day? Then Transport Fever is the game for you. Transport Fever 2 offers players the chance to plot out numerous journeys with over 200 different vehicles as they overcome the greatest logistical challenges from the 1850s to the present day.

Death Standing Directors Cut: was $39 now $19 @ Mac App Store

From the visionary mind of Hideo Kojima, and starting Norman Reedus of Walking Dead fame, Death Standing is more of an experience than a game. Death Stranding has players exploring a desolate world as they work to reconnect humanity in a desolate and unforgiving world. The Directors Cut includes higher frame rates, a photo mode and cross-over content from Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: was $39 now $29 @ Mac App Store

Disney Dreamlight Valley is an intriguing mix of life-sim and adventure games that should be on any Disney fan's list. Explore the magical world of Dreamlight Valley and unlock the unique realms of your favorite Disney and Pixar characters. If you are a fan of characters like Frozen’s Anna or The Lion King’s Simba then this is the game for you.