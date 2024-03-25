Amazon Big Spring Sale ends tonight — iPhone 15 for 1 cent, Ray-Bans from $54

The Amazon Big Spring Sale comes to an end today. While there's a small chance Amazon will extend some deals through the end of the week, I doubt the really good sales will make it past today. That means you only have a few hours left to score deals that piqued your interest.

Additionally, there are some new deals that launched since the sale's initial start last Wednesday. Below I'm rounding up the best last-minute Amazon deals you can get. I've included a killer deal on the entire iPhone 15 family as well as a huge sale on Levi's spring apparel from $6.

If you want to know the precise time Amazon's sale ends, check out our when does the Amazon Big Spring Sale end guide for times in the U.S. and U.K.

Amazon Big Spring Sale

Crocs sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2Fpage%2FF59A3785-B2C8-4B9E-BD0A-1E2517EC63FF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $6 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its Big Spring Sale event. After discount, deal prices start from $6. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.

Price check: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crocs.com%2Fc%2Fsale&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - crocs.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">15% off new styles @ Crocs.com

Amazon Essentials apparel (Men): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdeal%2F68cd4d79%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $10 @ Amazon

Spring is here and Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel for men. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, and more. After discount, you can get the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Essentials-Regular-Fit-Short-Sleeve-Windowpane%2Fdp%2FB07F275LCZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Essentials Oxford Shirt for $10 (pictured), which is 50% off.

Columbia sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2Fpage%2FDEC7785B-9F18-4F52-B6DD-F6AD1DE267FC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $12 @ Amazon

From sandals to fleece sweaters, Amazon has multiple men's and women's Columbia apparel on sale right now with up to 50% off. After discount, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2Fpage%2FB531975D-7254-47A6-A3E5-C6D399CE3363%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">men's Columbia apparel starts from $15, whereas <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2Fpage%2FDEC7785B-9F18-4F52-B6DD-F6AD1DE267FC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">women's Columbia apparel starts from $12. The sale includes shorts, tees, spring vests, jackets, and more. Columbia is also offering a spring sale with up to 45% off. However, it's not an apples-to-apples comparison as the styles are different in both sales.

Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-14566812?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.columbia.com/c/sale" data-link-merchant="columbia.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to 45% off @ Columbia

Sunglasses sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdeal%2F176e3599%3FsearchAlias%3Dfashion%26moreDeals%3D17cc6d0b%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $54 @ Amazon

Just in time for the summer, Amazon is discounting a wide variety of sunglasses with prices from $54. The sale includes Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa del Mar, and Persol. In addition to sunglasses, there are also a few optical/prescription frames on sale.

iPhone 15: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2FBoostInfinite%2Fpage%2FAAB28FD0-633C-48E1-BC54-73A0E79299BF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20%23%2Fiphone" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">for $0.01 + $60/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 15. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Blink Outdoor 4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Outdoor-4th-Gen-3-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5HW22%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $64 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-home-security-cameras" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best home security cameras.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6552803&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fblink-outdoor-4-1-camera-wireless-1080p-security-system-with-up-to-two-year-battery-life-black%2F6552803.p%3FskuId%3D6552803&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 @ Best Buy

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09NWJXKQJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $189 now $159 @ Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition sits between the $139 Kindle Paperwhite and the $249 Kindle Oasis. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-kindle-paperwhite-signature-editon-review-what-does-dollar50-more-get-you" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition review, it earned our Editors' Choice award. The tablet offers 32GB of storage and comes with no ads. In addition, it supports Qi (wireless) charging and features automatically adjusting lights. This deal also includes 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited ($35 value).

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6482036&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-kindle-paperwhite-signature-edition-32gb-2021-black%2F6482036.p%3FskuId%3D6482036&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$189 @ Best Buy

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/airpods-pro-2-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6447382&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-airpods-pro-2nd-generation-with-magsafe-case-usbc-white%2F6447382.p%3FskuId%3D6447382&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$179 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1787391-REG/apple_mtjv3am_a_airpods_pro_with_wireless.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$239 @ B&H Photo

Motorola Razr: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMotorola-Unlocked-Camera-170-82-7-35mm%2Fdp%2FB0CGVXZSQJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $499 @ Amazon

The Motorola Razr is a solid foldable phone that won't break the bank. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/motorola-razr-foldable" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Motorola Razr review, we said its an excellent alternative to the pricier Motorola Razr+. We also love its long battery life (10 hours and 48 minutes), which is better than that of the average smartphone. The Razr features a 6.9-inch OLED 144Hz inner display, 1.5-inch OLED 120Hz outer display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB storage. There's also a 64MP main (f/1.7), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2), and 32MP (f/2.4) front camera.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6557867&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmotorola-razr-2023-128gb-unlocked-sage-green%2F6557867.p%3FskuId%3D6557867&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$499 @ Best Buy

Pixel 8 Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Pro-Smartphone-Telephoto%2Fdp%2FB0CGT9MH6F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro just hit a new all-time price low at Amazon. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/google-pixel-8-pro" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6559251&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-8-pro-128gb-unlocked-obsidian%2F6559251.p%3FskuId%3D6559251&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$749 @ Best Buy