Amazon Big Spring Sale ends tonight — iPhone 15 for 1 cent, Ray-Bans from $54
All the best deals you need to see today
The Amazon Big Spring Sale comes to an end today. While there's a small chance Amazon will extend some deals through the end of the week, I doubt the really good sales will make it past today. That means you only have a few hours left to score deals that piqued your interest.
Additionally, there are some new deals that launched since the sale's initial start last Wednesday. Below I'm rounding up the best last-minute Amazon deals you can get. I've included a killer deal on the entire iPhone 15 family as well as a huge sale on Levi's spring apparel from $6.
If you want to know the precise time Amazon's sale ends, check out our when does the Amazon Big Spring Sale end guide for times in the U.S. and U.K.
Quick links
Amazon Big Spring Sale
Crocs sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2Fpage%2FF59A3785-B2C8-4B9E-BD0A-1E2517EC63FF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $6 @ Amazon
Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its Big Spring Sale event. After discount, deal prices start from $6. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.
Price check: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crocs.com%2Fc%2Fsale&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - crocs.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">15% off new styles @ Crocs.com
Amazon Essentials apparel (Men): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdeal%2F68cd4d79%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $10 @ Amazon
Spring is here and Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel for men. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, and more. After discount, you can get the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Essentials-Regular-Fit-Short-Sleeve-Windowpane%2Fdp%2FB07F275LCZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Essentials Oxford Shirt for $10 (pictured), which is 50% off.
Columbia sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2Fpage%2FDEC7785B-9F18-4F52-B6DD-F6AD1DE267FC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $12 @ Amazon
From sandals to fleece sweaters, Amazon has multiple men's and women's Columbia apparel on sale right now with up to 50% off. After discount, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2Fpage%2FB531975D-7254-47A6-A3E5-C6D399CE3363%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">men's Columbia apparel starts from $15, whereas <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2Fpage%2FDEC7785B-9F18-4F52-B6DD-F6AD1DE267FC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">women's Columbia apparel starts from $12. The sale includes shorts, tees, spring vests, jackets, and more. Columbia is also offering a spring sale with up to 45% off. However, it's not an apples-to-apples comparison as the styles are different in both sales.
Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-14566812?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.columbia.com/c/sale" data-link-merchant="columbia.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to 45% off @ Columbia
Sunglasses sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdeal%2F176e3599%3FsearchAlias%3Dfashion%26moreDeals%3D17cc6d0b%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $54 @ Amazon
Just in time for the summer, Amazon is discounting a wide variety of sunglasses with prices from $54. The sale includes Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa del Mar, and Persol. In addition to sunglasses, there are also a few optical/prescription frames on sale.
iPhone 15: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2FBoostInfinite%2Fpage%2FAAB28FD0-633C-48E1-BC54-73A0E79299BF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20%23%2Fiphone" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">for $0.01 + $60/month with Unlimited @ Amazon
Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 15. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.
Blink Outdoor 4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Outdoor-4th-Gen-3-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5HW22%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $64 @ Amazon
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-home-security-cameras" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best home security cameras.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6552803&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fblink-outdoor-4-1-camera-wireless-1080p-security-system-with-up-to-two-year-battery-life-black%2F6552803.p%3FskuId%3D6552803&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 @ Best Buy
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09NWJXKQJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $189 now $159 @ Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition sits between the $139 Kindle Paperwhite and the $249 Kindle Oasis. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-kindle-paperwhite-signature-editon-review-what-does-dollar50-more-get-you" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition review, it earned our Editors' Choice award. The tablet offers 32GB of storage and comes with no ads. In addition, it supports Qi (wireless) charging and features automatically adjusting lights. This deal also includes 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited ($35 value).
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6482036&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-kindle-paperwhite-signature-edition-32gb-2021-black%2F6482036.p%3FskuId%3D6482036&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$189 @ Best Buy
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/airpods-pro-2-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6447382&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-airpods-pro-2nd-generation-with-magsafe-case-usbc-white%2F6447382.p%3FskuId%3D6447382&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$179 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1787391-REG/apple_mtjv3am_a_airpods_pro_with_wireless.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$239 @ B&H Photo
Motorola Razr: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMotorola-Unlocked-Camera-170-82-7-35mm%2Fdp%2FB0CGVXZSQJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $499 @ Amazon
The Motorola Razr is a solid foldable phone that won't break the bank. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/motorola-razr-foldable" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Motorola Razr review, we said its an excellent alternative to the pricier Motorola Razr+. We also love its long battery life (10 hours and 48 minutes), which is better than that of the average smartphone. The Razr features a 6.9-inch OLED 144Hz inner display, 1.5-inch OLED 120Hz outer display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB storage. There's also a 64MP main (f/1.7), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2), and 32MP (f/2.4) front camera.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6557867&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmotorola-razr-2023-128gb-unlocked-sage-green%2F6557867.p%3FskuId%3D6557867&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$499 @ Best Buy
Pixel 8 Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Pro-Smartphone-Telephoto%2Fdp%2FB0CGT9MH6F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
The Pixel 8 Pro just hit a new all-time price low at Amazon. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/google-pixel-8-pro" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6559251&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-8-pro-128gb-unlocked-obsidian%2F6559251.p%3FskuId%3D6559251&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$749 @ Best Buy
Samsung TV sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fb%3Fnode%3D120387858011%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">buy one, get a 65" TV for free @ Amazon
Here's an unprecedented deal from Amazon. Buy a new 2024 Samsung TV and you'll get a free Samsung 65-inch 4K Crystal TV. Most of the TVs in this promo cost upwards of $1,000, but you can get the new <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-43-Inch-Quantum-QN43LS03D-UN65TU690T%2Fdp%2FB0CY3H9QP6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung 43-inch Frame QLED TV and a 65-inch Crystal TV for $997 (pictured), which is $447 off. Note that Samsung is offering the exact same promo direct from their website.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftvs%2F2024-pre-order%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">buy one TV, get a 65" free @ Samsung
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
