Act fast! Woot is knocking 34% off this Baseus portable charging bundle

They say that two is better than one — and that certainly rings true for this Baseus bundle that comes with not one, but two portable power banks. The best part? The two-pack is now 34% off at Woot.

That's not all — from now until November 8, you can also get an extra $5 off the bundle when you use the code "TOMSGUIDE" at check out. This means you'll receive two trusty and reliable portable chargers for just $19. For more ways to save, check out our early Black Friday deals.

Baseus 10,000mAh Portable Slim USB-C Powerbank: was $37 now $19 @ Woot

This two-pack of Baseus portable chargers supports 20W power delivery, features a high-speed USB-C output and can charge an iPhone up to 50% in just about 30 minutes. Plus, it's three times faster than standard 5W charging. The power bank itself fully charges in 2 hours and 48 minutes when you use the 18W charger. Be sure to apply the code "TOMSGUIDE" at check out to get this price.

Having a good power bank is a necessity for tech lovers. And this model by Baseus is slim and compact, making it the optimal choice for your travels. It will easily fit into bags or backpacks, so you can stay powered for the entire journey. You can also fully charge two devices at once, so it's great for sharing with your friends and families.

This deal won't last long, so we recommend jumping on it ASAP. And don't forget to add exclusive promo code "TOMSGUIDE" at check out for an extra $5 off.