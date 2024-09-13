13 best Halloween decor deals — shop spooky savings from Amazon, Walmart, Target and more

Today is Friday the 13th and fall is only a few days away. If that doesn't give cause for a Halloween-themed haul, I don't know what does! Ready to add some extra haunt to your home? Call it luck, because retailers everywhere are already discounting spooky and stylish Halloween decor.

Amazon, Walmart and Target are just a few stores with the best deals on Halloween lighting, inflatables, skeletons and more. For example, Amazon is knocking 30% off festive Yankee candles. If you're looking for devilish decor, Walmart has a life-size skeleton for just $59.

In honor of Friday the 13th, I've rounded up my 13 favorite Halloween decor deals. Keep scrolling for all the eerie items I'm adding to my cart ASAP.

Walmart Halloween decor: deals from $2

Walmart has tons of festive Halloween decor starting at just $2. Decorate your home with huge savings on inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats and more decor.

Target Halloween decor: up to 40% off

Spooky season is finally here — and Target is offering savings up to 40% on some of the best indoor and outdoor Halloween decor on the market.

Home Depot Halloween decor: deals from $24

Get ready for the most spine-chilling holiday of the year with these Halloween decorations from Home Depot. You can get light-up decorations, animatronics, inflatables and much more.

Lowe's Halloween decor: up to $60 off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is all stocked up and ready for spooky season! Get Halloween lighting, skeletons, inflatables and more with discounts of up to $60.

Best Halloween Decor Deals

SKL Home Halloween Spider Web Hand Towel: was $25 now $14 @ Amazon

Nothing screams Halloween (or will make you scream) like spiders. Add these creepy (in the best way possible) hand towels made of 100% cotton to your bathroom or kitchen for an extra touch of seasonal decor.

Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Scented: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

This candle embodies the sweet and comforting aromas of autumn perfectly, thanks to its apple, pumpkin, ginger and clove scents. The candle has a brushed-tin lid that serves as a candle coaster and multiple cotton wicks to provide a clean burn.

Aignis Flameless LED Candles: was $35 now $21 @ Amazon

Give your home the coziest of ambiances this fall when you light up this set of flameless LED candles. The set comes with 12 ivory LED candles that provide a warm white glow and remotes to control them. You can also set them on a timer so you don't have to remember to turn them on and off. The best part is that you don't have to worry about the risk of a real fire.

Juvale Halloween Coir Doormat: was $34 now $24 @ Target

Welcome trick-or-treaters with this festive doormat that showcases a Halloween-inspired design. Made of durable coir material and featuring a water-absorbing anti-slip construction, it will ensure no dirt or mess tracks inside your home.

Glitzhome 42" Lighted Halloween Witch's Broom Porch Decor: was $106 now $29 @ Michael's

Add some spooky style to your front porch with this witch's broom decoration. Warm lights are wrapped around the broom, adding a stylish touch that trick-or-treaters will love.

HomCom Tall Haunted Tree Inflatable: was $61 now $52 @ Walmart

This haunted inflatable tree features an owl, a ghost and smiling pumpkins. It's ultra-durable, weather-resistant and has an internal white LED glow.

Costway 5.4ft Halloween Skeleton: was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

This life size skeleton is a great deal at just $59. From greeting guests to hanging from the roof, it's perfect for decorating either indoors or outdoors. It also has seven flexible, adjustable joints that allow you to adjust the posture of the skeleton.

4' Ghosts & Pumpkins Patch: was $129 now $84 Wayfair

This inflatable Ghosts & Pumpkins Patch is designed for your front or backyard. The self-inflating design makes it easy to set up and all lights, ground stakes, and tethers are included. It stands 4' tall.