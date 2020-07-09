Razer DeathAdder V2 specs Max DPI: 8,500

Buttons: 7

Size: 4.5 x 2.2 x 1.5 inches

Weight: 2.2 ounces

When it comes to gaming mice, the Razer DeathAdder brand is a force to be reckoned with. On the market since 2006, the DeathAdder series boasts more than 30 variations and 10 million units sold. The newest member of the DeathAdder family, the DeathAdder V2 Mini, was designed with smaller hands in mind — perfect for those of us with tiny hands, like me.

There aren’t a lot of ergonomic, fully featured, mini-sized gaming mice on the market, so the DeathAdder V2 Mini is a welcome addition to Razer’s lineup. Spec-wise, it doesn’t quite measure up to its older sibling, the Razer DeathAdder V2, but at $49.99, it’s also not as big of an investment.

Complement a mouse with one of the best gaming keyboards

Play the best PC games

The DeathAdder V2 Mini works exactly as advertised: It provides a premium, competitive experience in a smaller form factor, making it comfortable for both long play sessions and fast-paced, competitive games. Aside from slightly confusing software, there’s very little to complain about; it’s arguably the best gaming mouse for small-to-medium hands. Read our full Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini review to discover why.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini design

The Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini is a right-handed, ergonomic mouse with a scaled-down version of the DeathAdder V2’s curved profile. Razer bills the mouse as “ultra-lightweight” at 2.2 ounces, compared to the bigger version’s 2.9-ounce weight. On top of the standard left and right click buttons and scroll wheel, the Mini has Razer’s trademark optical switch that allows users to change up the DPI on the fly. Speaking of DPI, the DeathAdder V2 Mini maxes out at 8,500, as opposed to the bigger version’s 20,000 DPI.

Additionally, the Mini has two extra buttons on its left side and a lengthy Razer Speedflex cable that lives up to its promise of not dragging. The mouse's sleek, matte black design with an RGB Razer logo makes it an attractive, albeit minimalist, addition to any gaming rig. I’m also a big fan of the gliding feet on the bottom, which allow the Mini to move around smoothly whether you’re playing a fast-paced competitive shooter, or something on the slower side.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini features

If you’re not overly pressed about reassigning button functions or RGB colors, all you need to do is plug the V2 Mini into your PC’s USB port and you’re good to go. An automated menu takes you through the Razer Synapse software download and installation process, though if you’d rather not do that right away, it’s easy enough to find with a quick Google search later.

However, if you’re buying a gaming mouse, you’re probably looking for more advanced features than a simple plug-and-play mouse provides. This is where the software comes into play. Synapse is definitely comprehensive, allowing you to set up the DeathAdder V2 Mini's onboard profile and link games to it, as well as reprogram buttons and add functions to the two side buttons. There are six programmable buttons overall, so you can really tailor the Mini to your personal preferences. If you’re into bright, obnoxious color schemes (which I am), there’s an overwhelming number of RGB options in the software as well. It’s kind of a shame that the only light-up feature on the Mini is the Razer logo, since that mostly gets covered by the player’s hand.

However, I found Synapse to be a little confusing and unintuitive overall. It took some trial and error to figure out how to attach functions to macros, and while pop-up blocks of text talk you through the RGB options, it’s a lot of information to take in right off the bat. Expect to take some time familiarizing yourself with Razer Synapse if you’ve never used it before.

Though the smaller version of the DeathAdder V2 doesn’t have a very high max DPI, I really didn’t feel like I was missing out. The Mini is still plenty fast and accurate, more than capable of keeping up in just about any game genre.

One advantage the Mini has over some of the older DeathAdder mice is that it comes with anti-slip grip tape, which you can apply to the sides and buttons as you see fit. The textured tape goes on easily and comes off without any sticky residue if you change your mind later, but you probably won’t, as the tape gives the Mini even more of a premium feel. I probably wouldn’t have felt like I was missing out without the tape, but now that I’ve used it, there’s no going back.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini performance

I put the DeathAdder V2 Mini through the paces on two very different games: Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and Apex Legends. Civ VI isn’t a fast-paced game by any means, so accuracy and speed aren’t as necessary there. However, its addictive nature encourages long gameplay sessions, meaning a comfortable, ergonomic mouse is ideal. The Mini definitely fits the bill there. It remained cool under my palm and comfortable throughout my empire’s rise and fall, particularly once I applied the grip tape.

The Mini also performed well in Apex Legends, allowing me to aim with precision, speed and ease. In quick succession, I could hit my targets, ping teammates towards loot and scan the environment. Additionally, attaching melee and ranged attacks to the thumb buttons gave battles an easier flow, improving the experience overall. It’s not going to suddenly make you an expert at competitive shooters by any means, but it may give you an edge if that’s your preferred genre.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini bottom line

Our Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini review explains why it's a worthy addition to the DeathAdder lineup. It delivers on its promises, providing a high-quality experience for gamers with smaller hands. At $49.99, the cost of entry isn’t prohibitive, also making the Mini a good option for those who want an upgrade from a standard mouse without shelling out a ton of money. I also like that it’s not littered with a ton of extra buttons and switches, keeping the design sleek and simple. If that is the kind of mouse you’re looking for, there are plenty of higher-cost options on the market, but I’ll stick with the V2 Mini for as long as I can.