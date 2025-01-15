Ahead of next week's Unpacked event, Samsung's offering up to AU$500 in bonus trade-in value when you buy select Galaxy products

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is right around the corner, scheduled to take place on January 22, and it's expected the South Korean electronics giant will unveil its new Galaxy S25 lineup there.

With a range of new Galaxy devices on the way, Samsung has not only slashed the price of its current flagship, but is also offering bonus trade-in value towards some of its other top devices.

Right now, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been discounted by AU$300 across the board, meaning you can pick it from AU$2,199 AU$1,899 for the 256GB model. On top of this, you also have the option of picking up 1-year of Samsung Care+ for half price (AU$74.50).

Samsung's current flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, may be getting a successor very soon, but it's still the mightiest Android device you can for now. At the moment, Samsung is offering a AU$300 discount on the RRP across all storage sizes, which is a great deal. It's also offering 50% off the price the first year of Samsung Care+. You'll have to act fast though, as this offer expires on January 16, 2025.

AU$350 in bonus trade-in value towards Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Crafted Black / White) Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is its most advanced and refined foldable device to date, and it's not due for a successor for at least 6 months. If you have an old device you'd like to replace with the Z Fold 6, you're in luck: Samsung is offering AU$350 in bonus trade-in value (on top of what your device is worth) towards the Z Fold 6 in either Crafted Black or White. The same 50% off 1-year of Samsung Care+ is being offered here, too. We wouldn't wait too long though, as this offer is only valid until January 21, 2025.

AU$100 in bonus trade-in value towards Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra If you've had your eye on Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra but were put off by its hefty price tag, you might appreciate this offer, which gives you an additional AU$100 in trade-in value towards the rugged smartwatch when you hand over an eligible device. Unlike the previous two offers, you have plenty of time to decide on this one, with the offer set to expire on March 4, 2025.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is pretty expensive, priced at AU$1,299, so we'll take any discount we can get. Of course, we encourage you to check out some of the deals below, as you're likely to find it for even cheaper these days.