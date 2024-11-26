This is nuts! Get an iPhone 13 and unlimited data service for an entire year for $395

Oftentimes I get all excited about an iPhone deal for Black Friday, only to remember later on that I still have to pay a hefty amount for the cell phone service that’s needed for it to work. That’s why I’m thrilled about this iPhone 13 deal with Visible, which throws in a full year of unlimited data service for $395 at checkout.

Not only is it one of the best Black Friday phone deals I’ve found, but it’s certainly also one of the best Black Friday iPhone deals. Normally you’d have to pay $629 for just the device itself, along with the two different service plan options that Visible offers. However, this Black Friday offer brings the cost of the iPhone 13 and 1-year of unlimited data service for $395.

In order to get this epic deal, you’ll need to select the 128GB option of the iPhone 13 in midnight, then select the option for eSIM. Afterwards, you’ll need to select the Pay Annually option for the Visible+ plan at $395/year — and then apply the coupon code CHEERS2U at checkout. The price will end up being $395.

Apple iPhone 13: was $1,024 now $395 at Visible You don't have to pay a hefty amount for an iPhone 13 and a year's worth of unlimited data service because Visible packages the two for a mere $395, which is an epic savings like no other because you won't have to worry about making monthly payments for service for an entire year.

Why this is a great deal

This is a phenomenal deal because of the immense savings you’re getting. Just think, the average unlimited service plan from any of the big three wireless carriers is $60/month. That comes out to $720 for the entire year, excluding the cost of the device. Visible lists the iPhone 13 for $629 and its Visible+ service at $395 for the entire year, which amounts to $1,024. With this Black Friday offer, you’re getting a brand new iPhone 13 with that year of service for $395.

Even though it’s a few years old at this point, the iPhone 13 can still give the newer iPhone 16 a run for its money. The dual cameras on the back of the iPhone 13 takes impressive photos, including in low light situations when most camera phones fail. I also like it because it has cinematic video mode that applies that soft, out-of-focus effect to the background when recording video.

Another thing that makes it great is that it supports the latest version of Apple’s mobile software. With iOS 18, you’ll be able to tap into new features like a more customizable home screen, the ability to secure specific apps with Face ID, and a redesign to the Photos app. And considering how Apple’s pretty good at supporting its devices, the iPhone 13 is likely to get major updates for the next several years.