iPhone 17 Ultra just tipped to replace Pro Max in new leak — with these key upgrades

News
By published

A more powerful, high-end iPhone

iPhone 17 Pro render
(Image credit: FPT/Asher Dipps)

If rumors are to be believed, the launch of the iPhone 17 is going to see some of the biggest changes to Apple's smartphones in years.

On the Korean blogging platform Naver, the regular leaker yeux1122 shared a big post about the iPhone Pro Max, which might get replaced by the a more high-end iPhone 17 Ultra.

An iPhone Ultra isn't exactly a new rumor, though it is for the iPhone 17 series. Before the launch of iPhone 16 last September, a number of rumors circulated that Apple had a super-premium iPhone in the works that would sit above the Pro Max. Alas, it was not to be.

Yeux1122 speculates that Apple is trying to rebrand its main lineup thanks to the introduction of the new e-lineup with the iPhone 16e.

This rebranding would include killing off the Plus in favor of the much rumored iPhone 17 Air and now swapping the Pro Max for the Ultra. They also claim the Air will have a different name than the iPhone 17 Air, though what this name might be was not provided.

Here's what the lineup could look like come the fall:

  • iPhone 17
  • iPhone 17 Air
  • iPhone 17 Pro
  • iPhone 17 Ultra

This is the first time we've come across mention of an Ultra model this cycle with most rumors sticking with the Pro Max branding. Even renderings and dummy models that gave us our first look at the lineup are still the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

We're taking this bit with a spoonful of salt.

That said, if the Ultra is coming, yeux1122 also claims the high-end model will have several exclusive features that won't be on the other iPhone 17 handsets.

Larger Battery

iPhone 17 Pro render

(Image credit: @asherdipps/X)

Recently it was rumored that the iPhone 17 Pro Max would be thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro Max in order to hold a larger battery.

Yeux1122 seems to believe that this larger battery will actually go in the Ultra variant. How much larger was not specified.

Smaller Dynamic Island

iPhone 14 dynamic island maps

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

According to supply chain analysts and parts suppliers, says Yeux1122, the Ultra will get a smaller dynamic island. Apparently, there were not enough parts ordered to supply other models.

"Component supply orders suggest that there aren’t enough parts to extend this feature to the Pro model," they wrote (machine translated).

Vapor chamber cooling

3D printed models of alleged iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro design

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

Apparently, the Ultra model will get a cooling system that the other phones won't feature. The Pro models were just tipped to receive this system by leaker Instant Digital.

It could make the phone last longer as it's able to keep cool longer.

If you're unfamiliar with vapor chamber cooling, my colleague, Josh Render, who used to be a phone engineer has an explainer here.

A totally new iPhone

According to the report, Apple wants the entire lineup to be differentiated from the existing iPhone 16 series as well as the new e-series, which seems like it will be annual.

"Apple is attempting a new change in marketing and sales by making a major design change to the existing iPhone and changing iOS 19," they wrote.

They also said the foldable iPhone is expected in 2026 and that Apple is looking ahead to organize branding before that phone becomes part of the lineup.

Assuming Apple keeps it usual schedule, we should see the Ultra arrive in September with the rest of the iPhone 17 models.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
TOPICS
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Renders of the iphone 17 in teal, green and dark green
iPhone 17 rumors — everything we know so far
iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand
iPhone 17 Pro Max — all the rumors so far
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air screen size and specs leak — here's what you need to know
CAD renders of the iPhone 17 series
iPhone 17 leaker just revealed renders of all four models — here's the new designs
Iphone 17 pro max render next to iPhone 16 Pro Max being held in hand
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: Biggest expected upgrades
an iPhone 17 Pro Max render
iPhone 17 Pro Max renders shows off this long-overdue redesign
Latest in iPhones
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Ultra just tipped to replace Pro Max in new leak — with these key upgrades
RCS messaging on an iPhone
Forget green bubbles — iPhones will soon get encrypted RCS messaging to Androids
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Pro Max leak claims it’s ready for production — and seems to confirm its new design
iPhone 16e review.
iPhone 16e is facing Bluetooth problems — here's what's going on
iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Everything we know so far
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
iOS 19 risks turning Apple Intelligence into the new Siri — and that's not good
Latest in News
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Ultra just tipped to replace Pro Max in new leak — with these key upgrades
RCS messaging on an iPhone
Forget green bubbles — iPhones will soon get encrypted RCS messaging to Androids
CAD renderings of the Google Pixel 10 Pro
Latest Google Pixel 10 leak could make you want to skip it altogether
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — analysts say it will be massive hit even with price hike
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso season 3
‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 is official — here’s what Jason Sudeikis revealed
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 shipments rumor hints at possible release window
More about iphones
RCS messaging on an iPhone

Forget green bubbles — iPhones will soon get encrypted RCS messaging to Androids
iPhone 17 Pro render

iPhone 17 Pro Max leak claims it’s ready for production — and seems to confirm its new design
Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg in February 2025

Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup final online

See more latest