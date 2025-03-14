iPhone 17 Ultra just tipped to replace Pro Max in new leak — with these key upgrades

If rumors are to be believed, the launch of the iPhone 17 is going to see some of the biggest changes to Apple's smartphones in years.

On the Korean blogging platform Naver, the regular leaker yeux1122 shared a big post about the iPhone Pro Max, which might get replaced by the a more high-end iPhone 17 Ultra.

An iPhone Ultra isn't exactly a new rumor, though it is for the iPhone 17 series. Before the launch of iPhone 16 last September, a number of rumors circulated that Apple had a super-premium iPhone in the works that would sit above the Pro Max. Alas, it was not to be.

Yeux1122 speculates that Apple is trying to rebrand its main lineup thanks to the introduction of the new e-lineup with the iPhone 16e.

This rebranding would include killing off the Plus in favor of the much rumored iPhone 17 Air and now swapping the Pro Max for the Ultra. They also claim the Air will have a different name than the iPhone 17 Air, though what this name might be was not provided.

Here's what the lineup could look like come the fall:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Ultra

This is the first time we've come across mention of an Ultra model this cycle with most rumors sticking with the Pro Max branding. Even renderings and dummy models that gave us our first look at the lineup are still the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

We're taking this bit with a spoonful of salt.

That said, if the Ultra is coming, yeux1122 also claims the high-end model will have several exclusive features that won't be on the other iPhone 17 handsets.

Larger Battery

(Image credit: @asherdipps/X)

Recently it was rumored that the iPhone 17 Pro Max would be thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro Max in order to hold a larger battery.

Yeux1122 seems to believe that this larger battery will actually go in the Ultra variant. How much larger was not specified.

Smaller Dynamic Island

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

According to supply chain analysts and parts suppliers, says Yeux1122, the Ultra will get a smaller dynamic island. Apparently, there were not enough parts ordered to supply other models.

"Component supply orders suggest that there aren’t enough parts to extend this feature to the Pro model," they wrote (machine translated).

Vapor chamber cooling

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

Apparently, the Ultra model will get a cooling system that the other phones won't feature. The Pro models were just tipped to receive this system by leaker Instant Digital.

It could make the phone last longer as it's able to keep cool longer.

If you're unfamiliar with vapor chamber cooling, my colleague, Josh Render, who used to be a phone engineer has an explainer here.

A totally new iPhone

According to the report, Apple wants the entire lineup to be differentiated from the existing iPhone 16 series as well as the new e-series, which seems like it will be annual.

"Apple is attempting a new change in marketing and sales by making a major design change to the existing iPhone and changing iOS 19," they wrote.

They also said the foldable iPhone is expected in 2026 and that Apple is looking ahead to organize branding before that phone becomes part of the lineup.

Assuming Apple keeps it usual schedule, we should see the Ultra arrive in September with the rest of the iPhone 17 models.

