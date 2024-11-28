I play a lot of games on my phone and this epic Black Friday Backbone One deal is my top recommendation

If you're a fan of mobile gaming, then I have some very good news for you. This Black Friday week has seen Backbone cut the cost of one of the best mobile controllers by $30.

There's little doubt that the Backbone One is a fantastic piece of kit, but the $99 price tag can be prohibitive. However, the Backbone One 2nd gen is currently available for only $69 at Amazon. That's 30% off the original asking price, and while it might not be the cheapest we've ever seen the device, it's still a pretty substantial drop.

Currently, the deal is available for both the Lightning and USB-C controller variants in each color. This means that, regardless of if you have an iPhone 14 Pro or Redmagic 9s Pro you can get a controller that will work.

Backbone One Backbone One 2nd Gen Lightning port: was $99 now $69 at Amazon The 2nd generation Backbone One controller is designed to comfortably fit most devices and the lightning connection will fit most iPhones. The device supports PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play and Steam Link mobile apps. Not only that, there are also exclusive perks available through the Backbone app.

The Backbone one is designed to make it much easier to play games on your phone. All users have to do is connect their phone via the charging port and it will automatically connect, you won't have to download any apps or have anything running in the background.

In the past, I decided to check out Apple Arcade to see if it was worth the cost, and while it was fun I found myself hampered by having to use the touchscreen on many of the games. While phone screens have gotten bigger, they're still not at the size where placing your hands on them wouldn't cover up most of what you can see. That's where a device like the Backbone One comes in handy.

Added to this is the seamless connection with some of the best game streaming apps on smartphones, including PlayStation, Xbox and Steam. That means that you can use the controller while streaming games on the go and feel like you're getting the full console experience. While it might not compete with the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, it's a major improvement over the normal way of playing games on your phone.

It is worth noting that Backbone Ones tend to sell out fast when on sale, so grab one now while you can!