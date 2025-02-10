New iPhone SE 4 images leak — and seem to confirm several rumors

With the iPhone SE 4 launch reportedly right around the corner, a new set of images just leaked purporting to show off the phone in matte black and with the display on.

The leak comes via regular tipster Majin Bu. The images appear to be real and seem to confirm several rumors surrounding the budget-friendly iPhone while introducing a couple of new items.

While the display is on, a new thing in images of the phone, it doesn't give us any hints as to any new features or the reported 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED display.

We'll know more about the new iPhone SE this week or at a potential Apple spring event later this year.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Majin Bu) (Image credit: Majin Bu) (Image credit: Majin Bu) (Image credit: Majin Bu)

To start, we have seen renders of the iPhone SE 4, dummy models and case designs that appear to show the phone in black and white colorways. This image shows the black version in what seems to be a matte finish.

From there, it does seem to confirm the notch at the top of the display instead of a dynamic island, which has seemingly been the consensus recently.

They also highlight the single rear camera, which will most likely be capable of up to 48 megapixels.

It's doubtful that the iPhone 14-esque phone will get a camera control button like on the iPhone 16s but it does look like it's getting the action button that debuted on the iPhone 15.

