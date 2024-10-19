Amazon's early Black Friday deals are up to 65% off — here's my favorite power banks and chargers

Early Black Friday deals are already creeping up on us, even with the big day itself still weeks away. If, like me, your trusty power bank or portable charger is one of the gadgets you can't leave home without, right now you can snag some of our favorite brands on Amazon for a steal as part of the retailer's early Black Friday sale.

We're constantly testing many of the best portable chargers, power banks, and batteries, so we know which models are worth the hype. Right now you can get our top pick for the best power bank, the INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger for just $17 at Amazon — 40% off its full retail price of $29. Amazon's also slashing prices on portable chargers from Anker, Mophie, UGREEN, and more great brands.

You’ll find savings upwards of 65% off with the deals we've rounded up down below. For even more ways to save, be sure to check out today's best Amazon promo codes, and you can find more early Black Friday deals going on at Best Buy right now.

Best early Black Friday power bank and charger deals

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best power bank you can buy right now. Combining its compacr size, 10,000 mAh battery capacity, and two USB-A ports, it's the portable charger for anyone that needs on-the-go power.

Charmast 10,000 mAh Portable Charger: was $24 now $18 @ Amazon

With its compact design, 20W charging speed, and integrated charging that also doubles as a lanyard, this Charmast portable charger offers a lot of utility in a small package.

Anker PowerCore 10K: was $23 now $19 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore 10K is one of the slimmest and lightest 10,000mAh portable chargers you can find. It sports an extremely durable design for on-the-go use and features two-way USB-C charging to top of your gadgets quickly.

Anker 713 (Nano II 65W): was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The 735 offers a blend of power and price for its pocketable size. The 45-watt capacity is ideal for most setups, and when not required, the prong folds up and away for safe storage in a backpack. It comes with a bundled 13-inch cable.

INIU 10,000 mAh Portable Charger: was $23 now $20 @ Amazon

Big things come in small packages. That's certainly true with the INIU 10,000 mAh Portable Charger because it manages to fit two USB-A and one USB-C port into a design that's roughly the size of a playing card. Plus, there's a pull out holder that can hold your phone in place while it's charging.

INIU Portable Charger 20000mAh: was $38 now $26 @ Amazon

We like this model because its dual-function USB-C port lets you charge it and other devices with the same USB-C cables. Additionally, you've got two other USB-A ports for recharging other devices. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

UGREEN 65W USB-C GaN Charger: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon

For powering most of your gadgets while on the go, the UGREEN 65W GaN USB-C charger has everything you need including two USB-C and 1 USB-A ports. Its compact design makes it an easy companion on your trips. Sign into your Prime account to see this price.

Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank: was $89 now $29 @ Amazon

It's not often you find a power bank with exception utility, nor this kind of discount. Yet, the Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank has it all, including a handy LED flashlight when you need it. And with its integrated solar panel, you can even recharge it with sun power.

Anker Nano Battery Pack: was $39 now $31 @ Amazon

This 10,000mAh portable charger from Anker has a built-in USB-C cable, making it the perfect accessory for most smartphones and tablets. We like this battery pack accessory because of its battery status display. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout.

iWALK MAG-X Magnetic Wireless Power Bank: was $39 now $31 @ Amazon

Part MagSafe charger for your iPhone, part Apple Watch charger, the iWALK MAG-X Magnetic Wireless Power Bank offers the convenience of charging your two favorite Apple gadgets simultaneously.

Newdery 10,000 mAh Portable Charger: was $39 now $35 @ Amazon

Flaunting a transparent design, the Newdery 10,000 mAh Portable Charger packs enough USB ports to charge several gadgets at the time, including an embedded Apple Watch charger.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery: was $44 now $34 @ Amazon

Don't waste time looking for an outlet to charge your iPhone. The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery allows you to charge on the go by snapping it on the back of an iPhone. It also features a kickstand that lets you use your iPhone in StandBy mode as well.

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery 10,000 mAh Power Bank: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

If you need a portable charger with a little more juice, you'll get more than a few charges out of this 10,000 mAh battery from Anker. The Anker 633 Magnetic Battery can snap onto the back of an iPhone, or you can rest an Android smartphone on top of its wireless charging pad.

Kuxiu X55 Fast Wireless Charger: was $52 now $49 @ Amazon

Thanks to its foldable design, the Kuxiu X55 Fast Wireless Charger can easily be stowed away and can simultaneously charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Luckily you can still use it to charge other Android phones and wireless earbuds.

Mophie 10,000 mAh Powerstation Power Bank: was $49 now $33 @ Amazon

More of a traditional power bank, the Mophie 10,000 mAh Powerstation has enough gas in the tank to give most phones two charges, all without being too bulky in size for travel.

Anker Prime 27,650 mAh Power Bank: was $179 now $143 @ Amazon

Talk about power! The Anker Prime 27,650 mAh has a massive battery with up to 250W total charging power to even some laptops. There's even an integrated display to show you real-time charging speeds with all of its ports.