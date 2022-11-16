Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 release date and time: How to watch online

Get ready for more action when you watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 on cable or online. Kevin Costner's Western drama returned to Paramount Network last week with a record-breaking premiere.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 start time, channel Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 will air Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab))

Around 12.1 million viewers tuned in, the show's biggest audience yet. Yellowstone season 5 is already off to a great start and several more months of boffo ratings lay ahead. And that portends well for the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1923 and Taylor Sheridan's new drama Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone, currently streaming on Paramount Plus.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 3, titled "Tall Drink of Water," sees John Dutton (Kevin Costner) continuing to flex his power as the newly elected governor of Montana. Daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) heads to Salt Lake City to take care of some unfinished business, while Kayce (Luke Grimes) makes an important decision for his family. As for Jamie (Wes Bentley), he may find himself in even more trouble when a trap is set for him.

Here are all the details you need to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3. Plus, watch a sneak peek trailer for the rest of the season below:

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Paramount Network isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 in the U.S.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 is scheduled to air Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network. However, you will need a cable package to get the channel.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Yellowstone season 5 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV (one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives). Just add on the Comedy Extra package ($6) to get Paramount Network. Fubo is also a great choice, with more channels.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, new subscribers can get the half off the first month of Sling. Get either the Orange or Blue plan ($40), then add on Comedy Extra ($6) to get Paramount Network.

Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including Paramount Network.

Both services are available on most, if not all, of the best streaming devices.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 for free

You can also watch Yellowstone season 5 episodes for FREE on the Paramount Network website. Just click here, select "Start 24-Hour Pass" and register with your email address.

If you want to watch the entire season, however, you'll need one of the best cable TV alternatives mentioned above.

Can you watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 in the UK?

Brits can watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 on Paramount Plus, which is available in the UK. After a seven-day free trial, the service costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year.

Existing Sky Cinema customers can get Paramount Plus at no additional cost.

Anyone who is traveling in the U.K. and wants to use the streaming services they've already paid for will need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 in Canada

Canadian fans can also watch Yellowstone 5 episode 3 streaming on Paramount Plus. After a seven-day free trial, the service costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year CAD.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 in Australia

Aussies can tune into Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 on Stan, when it becomes available on Nov. 21.