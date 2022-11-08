Wordle just announced rule changes — what you need to know

Wordle is getting a major rules shakeup for the first time since the New York Times acquired it back in January 2022.

As first reported by Polygon (opens in new tab), the New York Times (opens in new tab) announced in a blog post that rule changes are coming to the popular word game. These changes will affect both the pool of correct answers as well as what words can be used in guesses. The Times also announced the arrival of its first dedicated Wordle editor, who will oversee these changes.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Tracy Bennet, a former associate puzzle editor for the New York Times, will now be in charge of curating the word list and testing Wordle. The first change coming — no more plural words. At least, there won’t be any solutions that are plural words ending in “es” or “s.” Plural worlds such as “Geese” or “Fungi” will still be potential solutions. However, you can still use these plural words as guesses to eliminate letters.

The other big change announced by the Times is that they will be curating the potential solution list going forward. Answers will still come from the same basic dictionary of words, but the Times will curate this list to ensure that the game is, “fun, accessible, lively and varied.”