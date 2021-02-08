Windows 10 update disaster — Microsoft confirms app crashes and blue screens of death

Another day, another Windows 10 update that’s causing problems. Well, technically it’s two updates this time, and Microsoft has confirmed (via BetaNews ) that they’re causing issues for users.

The specific updates are KB4598299 and KB4598301, with users reporting that both are causing Blue Screen of Deaths as well as various app crashes.

If you’ve been suffering from issues with your Windows machine following an update, check to see which version of the operating system you have installed. Versions 1909, 2004, and 20H2 are the ones responsible for this latest problem.

Ironically, the updates were supposed to deal with issues in .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8, but instead just introduced a different issue.

One of the most affected apps is Visual Studio, which obviously makes life more difficult for developers. In fact, it was the Visual Studio forums where Microsoft admitted that the updates were causing problems, and that a fix would be coming soon.

Apparently the update has already been implemented internally, and is being prepped for release, so it shouldn’t take very long for it to start reaching users. If you’ve been affected by those crashes on a regular basis, that’s good news.

You just have to keep your machine up to date, even if the constant barrage of Windows 10 update issues may make that feel counterproductive. In the meantime you can always uninstall the offending updates in the Windows 10 settings app, if the problem is getting too much to handle. Members of the Visual Studio forums also have workarounds you can try if you’re feeling confident